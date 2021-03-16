LA Lakers Lead Social Media Rankings In NBA As Of March 2021 - Over 30M Followers

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic American sports franchises in history. Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant are just some of the legendary names to have worn the famed purple and gold, making the Lakers one of, if not the most popular team in the NBA. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, as of March 2021, the Los Angeles Lakers lead the NBA’s Social Media rankings with the most followers on Facebook and Twitter.

The Los Angeles Lakers are not only one of the most popular American sports franchises but also one of the most successful. In its entire history, the Lakers have won the NBA world championship a record-tying 17 times since the NBA began. Its most recent championship came from the improvised 2019-2020 season when they were led to victory by superstar Lebron James over the Miami Heat.

The Lakers’ sustained success over decades of basketball seasons has earned it one of the most passionate fanbases not only in the US but also globally. This large fanbase is evident in the Lakers’ over 30M combined followers on Facebook and Twitter making it the most followed NBA team on social media.

The NBA and Social Media

The NBA is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world and the sport of basketball has become a global game because of the league’s international reach. The league is also at the forefront when it comes to fan engagement and outreach, constantly seeking to expand the game beyond American shores.

In recent times, the NBA has also shown a willingness to innovate and adapt to current trends. When social media started to permeate the mainstream the NBA was one of the first to embrace it and eventually harness its capabilities. As of March 2021, The NBA’s Facebook and Twitter Profiles had an estimated 72M followers combined. Notably, in 2020, the NBA brand was the third leading brand on Instagram based on user engagement in the US.

Bulls, Heat, Rockets, Warriors - 4 Next Most Followed Teams

The Chicago Bulls are the second most followed team on social media with 21.44M combined followers while their Eastern Conference Rivals, Miami Heat was the next most followed team with 19.65M combined followers. The Houston Rockets, arguably the most popular NBA team in China, is the fourth most followed team with 18.52M followers. Former 2-time league MVP Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors round out the top 5 with 18.18M followers.

