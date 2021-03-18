Cambridge University Press Hosts Free Online Event For Teachers

Cambridge University Press is inviting educators from around the world to register for a three-day online event from 23-25 March 2021.

‘Be Ready for the World’ will feature free sessions covering key pedagogy, language support and curriculum information for primary and lower secondary, delivered by leading education and language experts.

There will be a combination of pre-recorded and live presentations on active learning, effective assessment and supporting students' language development, among other issues relevant to teachers globally.

Head of Primary Publishing at the Press, Eddie Rippeth, said: ‘Teachers have faced enormous challenges over the past year, but the resilience and dedication they’ve shown has been inspiring. This event supports teachers, wherever they are in the world, with speakers sharing expertise and practical tips for use in a virtual or real-life classroom environment.

‘We’ve had almost 40,000 registrations for the sessions so far from teachers, heads of department and school leaders from across the globe, and we want to encourage even more people to join us.’

On the opening day, Tuesday, 23 March, attendees will hear from Nik Peachey, Christine Chen, Dr Karen Angus-Cole, Margaret Cooze and more. Speakers will cover topics such as practical differentiation strategies, engaging students in the remote classroom, assessment for learning and how to use language effectively in the non-language classroom.

On Wednesday, 24 March, themes will include promoting parental participation, using metacognition to boost students’ achievement and ‘thinking globally and acting locally’ for primary children. Participants will hear from Ali Talbot, Jonathan Ellams, Dr Liz Taylor, Tom Holman, Adrian Ravenscroft, Kathryn Joy, Alan Cross and Kimberley Silver.

On the final day, Thursday, 25 March, speakers will include Sharon Hennam-Dale, Graham Elsdon, Fleur McLennan, Sue Holt, Gill Budgell, Ems Lord and Kay Bentley. They will discuss a range of matters such as teaching for the 21st Century, using baseline data, developing a hands-on approach to mathematics and setting the right foundations for reading and writing.

Visit the website to view the whole programme and register for the free sessions: cambridge.org/beworldready

