World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Civil Society Speaks Out On Jamaica’s Dubious New Digital ID Bill

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 8:07 am
Press Release: Access Now

Access Now and a coalition of 12 local and international organizations are calling on authorities in Jamaica to ensure human rights are at the center of a controversial new digital ID bill. Through a comprehensive submission to the Joint Select Committee of Parliament reviewing the National Identification and Registration Act, the coalition outlines urgent recommendations on the inclusion of guiding human rights principles, processing of personal data, governance, and accessibility.

“The current identification options available in Jamaica are divisive, and exclude some citizens, particularly members of vulnerable groups,” said Verónica Arroyo, Policy Associate at Access Now. “So while the idea of introducing a new digital ID bill seems laudable, there is real risk that a new system could create more problems than it solves. To be successful, the process now underway must ensure the system is people-centered, human rights-respecting, and compliant with the recently passed Data Protection Act.”

The submission highlights the aspects of the bill that are potentially dangerous for Jamaicans’ privacy and security and that create pathways to discrimination and exclusion. These include the collection of biometric data, a centralized interoperable database, lack of an independent authority, and the risk of the ID becoming a de facto mandatory document for accessing services.

Led by Jamaicans for Justice and Slashroots, key recommendations in the submission include:

  • Minimizing the collection of data to obtain a legal identification
    The bill proposes the collection of more than 20 types of data, including facial images and fingerprints. This collection is disproportionate to purported objectives of the bill. Access Now discourages the use of biometrics in digital identity systems as they pose a danger to individual rights — such as the recent exposure of hundreds of thousands of migrants’ records and introduce risks and potential flaws to the identification system.
  • Designing rules on disclosure of information and verification of identity
    The bill opens up possibilities for arbitrary disclosure and misuse of personal data, including logs of where and when a person has used the ID to verify their identity. To protect Jamaicans’ privacy rights, information should only be shared from the system for the act of authenticating a person’s identity, and not for any other additional purposes. The submission proposes guaranteeing personal agency over the authentication record, restricting the disclosure options, clarifying who third parties are, and guaranteeing transparency and notification prior to disclosure.
  • Establishing an independent authority shielded from political influence
    The bill establishes the overseeing authority as an agency of government under a parent ministry, risking the management to changing political directorates. The authority should be established as a Commission of Parliament or as another form of independent body.

“This is not the first attempt to establish a digital ID system in Jamaica,” said Carolyn Tackett, Deputy Advocacy Director at Access Now. “Last time, the act was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court for violating human rights. Unlike then, civil society now has the chance to propose recommendations, and we hope the government takes this opportunity to take part in a dialogue with us, and work toward a safer system that places human rights at its core.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



OECD: 37 Member Nations Appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann As Next Secretary General

Today, the Council of the OECD composed of Ambassadors representing the 37 Member Countries, took the formal decision to appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann of Australia to become the sixth Secretary-General of the Organisation, for a 5 year-term beginning on 1 June 2021... More>>


Vaccine: WHO Backs AstraZeneca Amid Clotting Concerns; Green Lights Johnson & Johnson Shots

A global economic recovery is in sight but a faster and more effective vaccination rollout across the world is critical, while respecting necessary health and social distancing measures, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook... More>>


Myanmar: UN Agency Raises Alarm Over ‘Targeted’ Violence Against Women

The United Nations entity dedicated to protection of women’s rights has voiced deep concerns over “targeted and disproportionate” violence against women being recorded during the crackdown against peaceful protesters in Myanmar.... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 