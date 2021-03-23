World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Greece’s Discriminatory Vaccination Practices Render Asylum Seekers Seriously Vulnerable

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 6:27 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

In its current vaccination plan, Greece is marginalizing migrants and asylum seekers, even though they are particularly at risk as they remain stuck in vulnerable, impoverished, and overcrowded conditions, often without proper accommodation, water, sanitation facilities and access to healthcare.

Since its beginning, the Covid-19 pandemic has been used extensively as an excuse to harden migration policies across Europe; closing internal and external borders, increasing xenophobic practices, criminalizing solidarity, and restricting migrants’ right to access asylum.

Eventually, in many EU countries, the consequences of the pandemic for people on the move have been more harmful than the virus itself.

A month ago, 13 men, women and children currently residing in a refugee camp on the island of Lesbos were beaten, robbed and forced onto a life raft by “uniformed operatives” who claimed they were being taken for Covid-19 testing. The Greek government denied the alarming allegations without providing any further explanation of the evidence collected by the aid group Aegean Boat Report.

The Greek government promised to include refugees and asylum seekers in its vaccination strategy but until now has not provided any further guarantees nor clarity. Recently, Aristotelia Peloni, a government spokesperson, stated in a news conference that migrants are not a priority and that “others have priority, mainly elders (…) and vulnerable groups that will soon be added into the program regardless of age”.

Yet the EU Commission in a list of priority groups to be vaccinated first included inter alia persons whose state of health makes them particularly at risk, persons who cannot socially distance, and more disadvantaged socio-economic groups. People on the move figure in all these three categories.

Migrants living in refugee camps are more susceptible to Covid-19 than the general Greek population, because of the overcrowdings, the impossibility to keep social distancing, the lack of access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities and the restricted access to healthcare. Especially now that people older than age 85, health workers and authorities have been vaccinated, it is vital to ensure that migrants get access to vaccination alongside the Greek population.

The rights to health and non-discrimination are intertwined, fundamental and indispensable to guarantee the success of vaccination plans and to overcome the pandemic.

“In the past year, the pandemic and its impacts have aggravated pre-existing conditions of social exclusion. Now, the unequal distribution of vaccines normalizes policies that discriminate among equally fragile individuals” said Michela Pugliese, Legal Researcher at the Euro-Med Monitor, “Inequality and discrimination harm as much as the virus”.

Euro-Med Monitor calls on Greece to clarify its national vaccination strategy regarding migrants and to guarantee that people experiencing social exclusion and health vulnerabilities or living in high-risk situations, like people on the move, including undocumented migrants, receive immediate access to vaccination.

Euro-Med Monitor calls on the European Union to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccinations are handled as a humanitarian and international matter, in a coordinated approach and with extreme care, inclusion, accessibility and transparency, so that any vulnerable person is prioritized, regardless of his/her citizenship or story.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Myanmar: Scores Of Schools ‘Reportedly Occupied’ By Security Forces

Security forces in Myanmar have reportedly occupied more than 60 schools and university campuses across the country, marking a further escalation of the crisis, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday... More>>

Sara Mohammadi: Chile Becomes One Of The Top COVID-19 Vaccination Leaders

After being one of the world’s most hard-hit nations with COVID-19, Chile has now managed to become one of the top countries in the vaccination of its population. According to government officials and health experts... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 