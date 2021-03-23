World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

East Timor And Indonesia Action Network (ETAN) Calls For End To Military Coup And Repression In Myanmar

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 6:47 am
Press Release: East Timor and Indonesia Action Network - ETAN

As the death toll continues to climb and resistance to military rule in Myanmar continues, the East Timor and Indonesia Action Network (ETAN) strongly condemns the February 1 military coup d’état in Myanmar (formerly Burma) and the ongoing violence being perpetrated by the Myanmar military against the people. We call for an immediate end to military rule and repression.

ETAN stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar as they once again are called on to resist military oppression. Our hearts and encouragement are with them, and ETAN activists around the world are working to get our own governments to support their rights. We applaud the resilience of the people of Myanmar and join with people across Southeast Asia, including in Timor-Leste and Indonesia, who stand in solidarity with them.

Since ETAN’s inception nearly 30 years ago, we have campaigned against U.S. government military and diplomatic support for authoritarian regimes and their human rights violations. We come together with people of conscience everywhere to urge corporations and governments to be on the right side of history.

We call on the U.S. government to immediately end all financial, economic and political support to the Myanmar military regime. We urge all U.S. and transnational corporations not to support the Myanmar military (Tatmadaw) through natural resource extraction, online services, or other economic activities.

The military in Myanmar must immediately end its assault on its people, free any political prisoners, and step aside to allow the elected government to resume its work by respecting democracy and ensuring the human rights of everyone in the country.

We urge all governments, especially Myanmar’s ASEAN and other neighbors, to similarly sever ties with Myanmar’s security forces by ending any weapons sales to, joint exercises with, and training of its military and police.

As the world learned from the victorious struggle of the people of Timor-Leste against Indonesia’s illegal occupation, determined resistance can overcome even the most brutal military force. Such regimes lose their last shreds of legitimacy when they declare martial law, censor the media, imprison peaceful advocates, and attack and murder public protesters. Reprehensible acts like these strengthen the resolve of the people to reclaim their rights, and of people everywhere to act in solidarity.

