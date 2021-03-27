World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

15 Young Women Graduate From FWRM Leadership Programme

Saturday, 27 March 2021, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Fiji Women's Rights Movement

Chief guest and former Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) Young Women's Programme Officer Anna Cowley with Emerging Leaders Forum (ELF) 7 graduates in Suva.

Fifteen members of the seventh (7) cohort of the Emerging Leaders Forum Programme (ELF), a flagship young women’s leadership training programme run by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM), graduated last night in Suva.

The young women graduates had undergone a series of workshops facilitated by FWRM that piloted the newly developed Young Women in Leadership toolkit, which is significant to the Movement as it was produced by a graduate of the programme. ELF 7 is supported by the Australian Government through the Fiji Women’s Fund.

“Young women in Fiji face various layers of discrimination and violence, often lacking support and platforms to raise their voices and unique perspectives due to their age and gender. The ELF programme since its inception in 2003, provides the space and tools for these young women to share and address their issues and equips them with leadership and advocacy skills,” FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh said.

A total of 12 modules covering different thematic areas from the toolkit were implemented between September 2020 and February 2021.

In this time, graduates were given the opportunity to engage with and better understand the first-hand experiences of a number of renowned feminists and women’s rights activists in Fiji.

“I have gained so much knowledge from the ELF programme. My biggest learnings is that I am not too young to question issues that affect me as a young woman and that I have the potential to be a leader and bring positive change to my family and community. A personal impact of the programme is that I have found the confidence to speak out and challenge the daily patriarchal ideologies of my own community,” graduate, Taraivini Naitini said.

Ms Singh said FWRM was proud of the flagship program that has over the years, produced over 90 young women graduates equipped with the capacity to continue feminist based advocacy in various spaces here at home in Fiji and abroad.

The ELF programme is designed for young women between the ages of 18-25 years with an intergenerational approach to highlight the realities faced by young women. The programme aims to develop their abilities to critically analyse socio-political-economic issues issues and advocacy skills with a feminist and gender lens.

FWRM is currently finalising plans for the next ELF cohort which is recruiting young women from the western division and those mainly residing in rural and informal settlements.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fiji Women's Rights Movement on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Global COVID-19 Infections Rise For Fourth Consecutive Week, Deaths Level Off

24 March 2021 COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to rise around the world for a fourth consecutive week, with around 3.3 million new cases reported in the past seven-day period, the UN health agency said on Wednesday. The number of new deaths from the ... More>>


China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Myanmar: Scores Of Schools ‘Reportedly Occupied’ By Security Forces

Security forces in Myanmar have reportedly occupied more than 60 schools and university campuses across the country, marking a further escalation of the crisis, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 