World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Hospital & Toyota To Begin Utilization Demonstration Of The World's 1st FCEV Mobile Clinic

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 5:47 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Hospital and Toyota to Begin Utilization Demonstration of the World's First Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Mobile Clinic

Promoting Use of Hydrogen to Achieve Carbon Neutrality and Contributing to Disaster Response

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 31, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Hospital and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) have agreed to begin demonstration testing of the world's first(1) fuel cell electric vehicle mobile clinic (FCEV mobile clinic) that uses hydrogen to generate electricity, by the summer of 2021. The organizations aim to use this demonstration testing to confirm the effectiveness of a commercial fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) in areas of medicine and disaster countermeasures, and to achieve carbon neutrality. By building an operational model of an FCEV mobile clinic for utilization during normal times and times of disaster, they will also contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions to help prevent global warming.

Typhoons, heavy rains and other natural disasters have increased in frequency over recent years, causing not only power outages for homes and evacuation centers, but also increasing the need for medical services in disaster-affected areas. In light of this, Toyota has been working with Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Hospital since around the summer of 2020 to look into how these issues could be addressed. As a result, the two organizations have agreed to contribute to solving issues associated with natural disasters. This would be achieved with an FCEV mobile clinic that could be used to deliver medical services during normal times, and could also be used to support disaster relief efforts during times of disaster, while supplying electricity in disaster-affected areas as part of a disaster response.

Toyota has developed the FCEV mobile clinic based on its Coaster minibus, with the power source using the Toyota fuel cell system(2) employed by the "Mirai" FCEV. On the road, it exhibits a superior environmental performance with no CO2 emissions or substances of concern (SoC), while offering a low-noise, low-vibration driving experience.

With multiple 100 VAC accessory power outlets supplied not only inside the vehicle but also outside the cabin, the vehicle is able to supply electricity to a variety of electrical products. It is also equipped with an external DC electric power supply system that delivers a high-output, large-capacity supply of power(3) (9 kW max output, approx. 90 kWh supply capacity). Inside, the vehicle combines air conditioning with an exhaust system and HEPA filter(4) to improve infection control for occupants when working.

Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Hospital and Toyota believe the FCEV mobile clinic has the ability to create new value not found in conventional mobile clinics. Bringing their respective knowledge and technologies to the development. and utilizing the exceptional environmental performance that is unique to FCEVs, they aim to explore expanded applications for a mobile clinic that can reduce stress levels for both medical staff and patients. Demonstration testing seeks to achieve a reassuring power supply during times of disaster with a view to effective utilization of the vehicle's power supply capabilities in medical settings and disaster-affected areas. In addition to emergency transportation of patients, they believe the FCEV mobile clinic has the potential for a wide range of applications and developments in the healthcare field, including supplying electricity to blood donation buses and medical examination vehicles, traveling to less-populated areas as a mobile clinic, and a mobile PCR testing vehicle.

(1) As of March 2021, according to Toyota Motor Corporation.

(2) Fuel cell system installed in the first-generation Mirai.

(3) The power that can be supplied and the power amount may differ, depending on the performance of the power supply unit, amount of hydrogen remaining, and power consumption. External power feeding devices are sold separately.

(4) HEPA stands for high-efficiency particulate air (filter). According to JIS standards, HEPA filters are defined as having a particle capture rate of at least 99.97% of particles measuring 0.3 m in diameter at a rated air flow, and an initial pressure loss of 245 Pa or less.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

UN: Global COVID-19 Infections Rise For Fourth Consecutive Week, Deaths Level Off

24 March 2021 COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to rise around the world for a fourth consecutive week, with around 3.3 million new cases reported in the past seven-day period, the UN health agency said on Wednesday. The number of new deaths from the ... More>>


China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 