Toyota Launches LS And Mirai Equipped With "Advanced Drive" That Enables Drivers And Cars To Drive Together In Japan

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 6:09 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Achieving human-centric driving assist in accordance with Toyota's ultimate goal of reducing fatalities from traffic accidents

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) seeks, as a mobility company, to enrich people's lives through mobility. As a part of this effort, Toyota has positioned safety as a top-priority issue in accordance with its ultimate goal of reducing fatalities from traffic accidents to zero and is developing safety and automated driving technologies to offer unrestricted mobility to all. Toyota will review once again what true safety is for customers and what customers believe is true convenience and will link the results of its inquiries to people's happiness.

The approach for achieving this is the Mobility Teammate Concept--an automated driving concept unique to Toyota that seeks to enhance communication between drivers and cars, enable them to reach out to each other for mutual assist, and enable coordinated driving similar to that by close friends. Rather than cars taking over driving from people and taking their place, drivers and cars act as partners to protect one another so that drivers can enjoy the experience of driving while deferring to automated driving at times, achieving truly safe, secure and unrestricted mobility.

The new LS and the new Mirai lineups include grades equipped with Advanced Drive, a new function of Toyota/Lexus Teammate, the state-of-the-art driving assist technology developed based on this concept. The new LS was launched in Japan on April 8, 2021 and the new Mirai will be launched in Japan on April 12, 2021.(1) With the aim of ensuring that drivers remain the focus even as technologies advance, the driver and car confirm each other's status by engaging in a dialogue, leading to safe driving and comfortable mobility.

(1) The new LS and the new Mirai to be launched are equipped with Advanced Park, an advanced parking assistance system that seamlessly achieves safe and secure parking.

For more information, visit bit.ly/39RChgq (https://global.toyota/).

