Seegene Begins Exporting Its Latest COVID-19 Variant Tests Around The World To Help Contain Spread Of Pandemic

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 6:20 am
Press Release: PR Newswire

  • Seegene can produce 300,000 variant diagnostic test kits, capable of testing 30 million people every month

SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a biotechnology company specializing in molecular diagnostics, announced today that it has secured an export permit from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to begin exporting its COVID-19 variant tests to countries around the world. The leading biotechnology firm said its supplying of the coronavirus variant diagnostic test will revamp the global efforts in countering the pandemic, coupled with more contagious and deadly virus variants.

Seegene's latest COVID-19 variant tests, the 'AllplexTM SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay' and 'AllplexTM SARS-CoV-2 Variants I Assay' are being shipped to over 20 countries around the world, including the hardest hit European countries including the UK, Italy, Germany, France as well as Chile. Both variant diagnostic tests have previously acquired CE-IVD mark in March.

After previously having secured extensive production facilities for mass production, Seegene said it can produce 300,000 variant diagnostic test kits, capable of testing 30 million people every month.

"The variant diagnostic tests will alleviate the burdens on medical professionals around the world, by simply supplying variant detection with a simple PCR test, allowing for more thorough infection prevention measures in handling of the pandemic," said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene.

The 'AllplexTM SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay,' the world's first-ever variant diagnostic test, can detect COVID-19 and screen multiple virus variants simultaneously, in less than 2 hours with a single multiplex real-time PCR test. The variant test can detect virus variants including B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1. The 'AllplexTM SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay,' can also be used in conjunction with 'AllplexTM RV Essential Assay' a one-step assay for screening a total of 17 target causative viruses for respiratory infections.

The 'AllplexTM SARS-CoV-2 Variants I Assay' can detect and differentiate mutations in variants, while also pre-screen suspicious new variant, providing insight on additional variations. This variant diagnostic test can identify mutations in variants including B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1 and B.1.525, utilizing at least ten of its proprietary technologies, including multiplex real-time PCR method of mTOCETM, a cutting-edge technology that only Seegene can leverage. Also using its original technology of endogenous internal control system, Seegene's latest variant tests allow the less-invasive saliva sampling method a viable option.

"I hope all people around the world can resume normalcy and return to living healthy lives through Seegene's COVID-19 variant diagnostic tests," said Dr. Chun. "Seegene will continue to closely monitor developments on the virus variant front and provide additional variant tests to help contain the spread of the virus and put an end to the pandemic."

The coronavirus variant, first identified in the UK last year has now spread to over 114 countries around the world, becoming the most common strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. Also known as B.1.1.7. the so-called "UK variant" has proven to be not only more contagious but also deadlier, raising alarm across the world. Other variants of concern, the B.1.351, the variant first detected in South Africa has been found to reduce the effectiveness of some vaccines, leading to growing calls for more speedy and accurate diagnostics.

About Seegene, Inc.

Founded in Seoul, South Korea in 2000 and with subsidiaries in the U.S.A., Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and the Middle East, Seegene, Inc. is an in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) company that has been turning concepts into products through its pioneering R&D activities. Seegene owns its original patent technology including DPO™ (Dual Priming Oligonucleotide) for multiple target amplification; TOCE™, for multiple target detection in a single channel; MuDT™, the world's first real-time PCR technology that provides individual Ct values for multiple targets in a single channel for quantitative assays.; and mTOCE™ multiplex mutation detection technology. With these cutting-edge molecular diagnostic (MDx) technologies applied to diagnostic kits and other tools, Seegene has enhanced the sensitivity and specificity of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) to unprecedented levels, providing multiplex PCR products that target and detect genes of multiple pathogens simultaneously, saving testing time and cost. Seegene continues to set new standards in MDx providing new, cost-effective innovations.

