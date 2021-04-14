World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Report: Incidents And Victims Of Landmine Explosions In Syria Increased Despite Military Operations Eased

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - Landmines scattered across various conflicted areas in Syria endanger the lives and safety of civilians, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a report released today. All parties to the conflict should stop using landmines, uncover their locations and cooperate to neutralize their danger.

The report highlighted the large use of mines in the Syrian conflict, as there are still a huge number of them scattered among civilian homes and in agricultural lands. They are a result of the extended military operations during the past years up until the present day.

The human and material losses caused by landmines would continue for a long time, even after the end of the conflict. This sensitive issue is not addressed urgently by the competent authorities’ cooperation with the parties in the conflict, despite its seriousness.

Incidents of land mine explosions and falling of victims have increased despite the decline in military operations, due to the lack of accurate information regarding their whereabouts and the modest efforts to detect and combat them.

The report showed that between March 2011 to March 2021, mines in Syria had killed about 2,637 civilians, including 605 children, 277 women, eight medical personnel, six civil defense workers and nine media personnel.

Most of the victims of these mines were from the governorates of Aleppo and Raqqa. Their percentage exceeded half of the total victims by about 50.5%, followed by Deir Ezzor governorate, in which the rate of victims exceeded 16%, and Daraa 9%, then Hama 8%. The rest of the governorates’ percentage was about 16.5%.

The report included testimonies of civilians who fell victim to mines planted near their homes or farms. A landmine explosion injured a child, Omar al-Halabi from Deir Hafer in the eastern countryside of Aleppo. He says: "While I was playing with my friends near the house. We saw a piece of iron in the shape of a ball, so we approached it and played with it until it exploded, and later became clear that it was an explosive mine. I lost my hand and my feet as a result of the explosion. I was able to install two prosthetic limbs seven months later.

Euro-Med Monitor legal advisor Tariq Al-Lewa said that although the various parties to the conflict have been involved in planting mines, the greater responsibility lies with the Syrian regime forces considering the military equipment and diverse armament they have. Many of the Russian-made mines are only owned by the regime forces, such as the sea mines, which were dropped on civilian areas by the regime's military helicopters.

Al-Lewa points out that the use of mines is prohibited according to the relevant international covenants, foremost of which is the Ottawa Treaty of 1997. Syria refused to sign this convention, along with the Rome Statute that prohibits such practices, considering mines are a weapon targeting civilians who do not participate in hostilities.

The report included a breakdown of the different types of mines that are used in the Syrian conflict, including what are locally called as as Al–Mastara (ruler), Al-Misbaha (rosary), Hajar (stone), Al-Lizar (laser), and Al-Doussa. These are hidden landmines that explode upon approaching them, touching them, or touching something connected to them.

All the parties to the conflict in Syria, mainly the Syrian regime forces, should stop planting mines and destroy their stockpiles, and cooperate with the specialized teams to uncover their locations, neutralize them and place warning signs where they are likely located.

The United Nations' relevant agencies should to launch an extensive program to clear conflicted areas in Syria of mines and secure financial funds, equipment, techniques and specialized human cadres to contribute to protecting the lives of Syrian civilians.

Full Report

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Samoa’s Stunning Election Result: On The Verge Of A New Ruling Party For The First Time In 40 Years

Tamasailau Suaalii Sauni , University of Auckland and Patricia A. O'Brien , Georgetown University Samoan politics is on a knife edge. After the country voted in general elections on April 9, counting so far has resulted in a dead heat between the two ... More>>

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Growing Calls For Revamping Development Financing To Ensure Sustainable Global Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

Forum to highlight new initiatives to tackle inequalities exacerbated by pandemic With many economies reeling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as inequalities continue to widen, world leaders will discuss options to unlock concrete investments ... More>>

How Can We Vaccinate The World? Five Challenges Facing The UN-Backed COVAX Programme

The aim of the UN-backed COVAX scheme is to get two billion vaccine doses into the arms of around a quarter of the population of poorer countries by the end of 2021. What are the main challenges that need to be overcome, if this historic global effort ... More>>

Department Of Global Communications: UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Message For World Health Day 2021

5 APRIL 2021 As COVID-19 Reveals Immoral Inequities in Health System, Secretary-General Observance Message Calls for Applying Policies, Assigning Resources to Ensure Everyone Thrives Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 