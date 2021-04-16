Lesflicks Celebrates Lesbian Visibility Week ~ 26th April 2021 - 2nd May 2021

Lesflicks is proud to be releasing “The Pass”, a live theatrical event written and performed by Denise Marsa, in association with BMG Management Rights (US) LLC and Denise Marsa Productions

Photo: King Redman

ABOUT THE PASS:

'The Pass' is a compelling series of autobiographical vignettes incorporating songs and stories penned and performed by Denise Marsa, featuring Tracy Stark on piano and supporting vocals. Travel with Denise as she recounts her career towards the end of the 70s, through the highly volatile and emotional 80's, continuing on through the start of the tech-driven 90s and on into the 21st century. Discover Denise the artist, explorer, innovator, raconteur and entrepreneur. She is a woman drenched in passion and tenacity; unwilling to play the game by any rules but her own. Marsa lays her soul bare as she weaves us through her struggles and accomplishments in the music industry. She has the courage to be authentically raw and vulnerable as she delves deep into introspection. Her sense of humor keeps her from falling into pathos, even when tackling difficult subjects such as sexuality and sexual harassment. What emerges is an entertaining portrait of a strong, talented, complex and inspiring woman. “The Pass” is a must-see tale about perseverance and the human spirit in a mesmerizing tour de force.

Having gained a cult following in the UK as the mystery voice on Dean Friedman's multi-platinum hit single, "Lucky Stars,” Denise chose to premier 'The Pass' in 2018 at the Playground Theater in London, England, to outstanding reviews. London’s A Younger Theatre, wrote: “Denise Marsa is one of a kind. She's a force of nature, a life-affirming singer, an overwhelmingly positive presence. Fueled by her passion, she walks on stage with total confidence. Completely at ease in the spotlight, she delivers The Pass, her own story put in music.”

The performance recorded live and originally presented in collaboration with Revelation Gallery, NYC and Musae will be screened by Lesflicks on Sunday May 2 at 7PM BST. It is the culminating event as the platform celebrates Lesbian Visibility Week with a host of virtual events. There will be a 24-Hour Extravaganza punctuating the week-long celebration and leading up to the finale viewing of 'The Pass' immediately followed by a live Q&A with the playwright/singer/songwriter who will be live from New York which will be live streamed.

Naomi Bennett, Lesflicks CEO & Founder said: “When I saw this show I was so interested in Denise’s story. To find out there is yet another talented musician out there that I was unaware of was sadly unsurprising. It was a delight to watch this at Christmas and find out so much about Denise, so when the opportunity came to host The Pass on LesflicksVOD and share her story with more of our community I jumped at the chance. We need to showcase, share and talk more about the huge amount of talent that exists within the LBTQ community around the world.”

Denise is delighted to be a part of this Lesflicks event and hopes that her show will inspire young women to be true to themselves and speak up to have their voices heard. For more about Denise Marsa and “The Pass” visit: ThePassMusical.com or denisemarsamusic.com.

* Denise developed the project with New York theatre legend Gretchen Cryer who is well known for writing the book and lyrics and starring in “I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road” (with music by Nancy Ford). She is a member of the Dramatists Guild Council and is President Emeritus of the Dramatists Guild Fund. In addition to these accomplishments, she has received various awards and degrees, among them a MAT degree from Harvard.

The teaser trailer is available to view now on Lesflicks’ Youtube channel: https://youtu.be/MZrG9eIxg-4

© Scoop Media

