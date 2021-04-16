World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Lesflicks Celebrates Lesbian Visibility Week ~ 26th April 2021 - 2nd May 2021

Friday, 16 April 2021, 5:51 am
Press Release: Lesflicks

Lesflicks is proud to be releasing “The Pass”, a live theatrical event written and performed by Denise Marsa, in association with BMG Management Rights (US) LLC and Denise Marsa Productions

Photo: King Redman

ABOUT THE PASS:

'The Pass' is a compelling series of autobiographical vignettes incorporating songs and stories penned and performed by Denise Marsa, featuring Tracy Stark on piano and supporting vocals. Travel with Denise as she recounts her career towards the end of the 70s, through the highly volatile and emotional 80's, continuing on through the start of the tech-driven 90s and on into the 21st century. Discover Denise the artist, explorer, innovator, raconteur and entrepreneur. She is a woman drenched in passion and tenacity; unwilling to play the game by any rules but her own. Marsa lays her soul bare as she weaves us through her struggles and accomplishments in the music industry. She has the courage to be authentically raw and vulnerable as she delves deep into introspection. Her sense of humor keeps her from falling into pathos, even when tackling difficult subjects such as sexuality and sexual harassment. What emerges is an entertaining portrait of a strong, talented, complex and inspiring woman. “The Pass” is a must-see tale about perseverance and the human spirit in a mesmerizing tour de force.

Having gained a cult following in the UK as the mystery voice on Dean Friedman's multi-platinum hit single, "Lucky Stars,” Denise chose to premier 'The Pass' in 2018 at the Playground Theater in London, England, to outstanding reviews. London’s A Younger Theatre, wrote: “Denise Marsa is one of a kind. She's a force of nature, a life-affirming singer, an overwhelmingly positive presence. Fueled by her passion, she walks on stage with total confidence. Completely at ease in the spotlight, she delivers The Pass, her own story put in music.”

The performance recorded live and originally presented in collaboration with Revelation Gallery, NYC and Musae will be screened by Lesflicks on Sunday May 2 at 7PM BST. It is the culminating event as the platform celebrates Lesbian Visibility Week with a host of virtual events. There will be a 24-Hour Extravaganza punctuating the week-long celebration and leading up to the finale viewing of 'The Pass' immediately followed by a live Q&A with the playwright/singer/songwriter who will be live from New York which will be live streamed.

Naomi Bennett, Lesflicks CEO & Founder said: “When I saw this show I was so interested in Denise’s story. To find out there is yet another talented musician out there that I was unaware of was sadly unsurprising. It was a delight to watch this at Christmas and find out so much about Denise, so when the opportunity came to host The Pass on LesflicksVOD and share her story with more of our community I jumped at the chance. We need to showcase, share and talk more about the huge amount of talent that exists within the LBTQ community around the world.”

Denise is delighted to be a part of this Lesflicks event and hopes that her show will inspire young women to be true to themselves and speak up to have their voices heard. For more about Denise Marsa and “The Pass” visit: ThePassMusical.com or denisemarsamusic.com.

* Denise developed the project with New York theatre legend Gretchen Cryer who is well known for writing the book and lyrics and starring in “I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road” (with music by Nancy Ford). She is a member of the Dramatists Guild Council and is President Emeritus of the Dramatists Guild Fund. In addition to these accomplishments, she has received various awards and degrees, among them a MAT degree from Harvard.

The teaser trailer is available to view now on Lesflicks’ Youtube channel: https://youtu.be/MZrG9eIxg-4

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lesflicks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Covid: 250 Groups Urge WTO Chief To Ditch Pharma-Friendly Approach And Embrace Vaccine Patent Waiver

by Jake Johnson, staff writer An international coalition of 250 civil society groups on Tuesday urged the head of the World Trade Organization to embrace a temporary suspension of coronavirus vaccine-related patents, warning against pursuit of a voluntary ... More>>

Samoa’s Stunning Election Result: On The Verge Of A New Ruling Party For The First Time In 40 Years

Tamasailau Suaalii Sauni , University of Auckland and Patricia A. O'Brien , Georgetown University Samoan politics is on a knife edge. After the country voted in general elections on April 9, counting so far has resulted in a dead heat between the two ... More>>

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Growing Calls For Revamping Development Financing To Ensure Sustainable Global Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

Forum to highlight new initiatives to tackle inequalities exacerbated by pandemic With many economies reeling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as inequalities continue to widen, world leaders will discuss options to unlock concrete investments ... More>>

How Can We Vaccinate The World? Five Challenges Facing The UN-Backed COVAX Programme

The aim of the UN-backed COVAX scheme is to get two billion vaccine doses into the arms of around a quarter of the population of poorer countries by the end of 2021. What are the main challenges that need to be overcome, if this historic global effort ... More>>

Department Of Global Communications: UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Message For World Health Day 2021

5 APRIL 2021 As COVID-19 Reveals Immoral Inequities in Health System, Secretary-General Observance Message Calls for Applying Policies, Assigning Resources to Ensure Everyone Thrives Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 