World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

TEC Named One Of Asia's Fastest Growing Companies By The Financial Times

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 2:29 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The Executive Centre (TEC), the leading premium flexible workspace provider across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, announced that it was ranked in the Financial Times Top 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021.

"It is a great honour to be placed on the list and is a testament to our robust growth since our founding in 1994. In the last five years, we have doubled our footprint from 76 Centres to 150+ across Asia Pacific and the Middle East and our EBITDA has grown 43% from US$32.3 million in 2016 to US$46.1 million in 2019 across our key markets," said Paul Salnikow, TEC Founder and CEO. "We have witnessed steady demand throughout the last year as the pandemic has led companies to preserve costs and seek more flexibility from their partners. As the office remains as an essential space to foster creativity and collaboration, we believe that more companies will adopt a flex-and-core strategy to allow greater agility to expand in tandem with business growth."

TEC, which was ranked 409th on the list, saw its revenue surge from US$140.74 million in 2016 to US$235.75 million in 2019, registering an absolute growth rate of 67.5% and a CAGR of 18.8%.

The Financial Times and Nikkei Asia, in partnership with global data provider Statista, reviewed thousands of companies and ranked the top 500 companies headquartered in 13 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, which generated revenue of at least US$100,000 in 2016 and at least US$1 million in 2019. The enlisted firms were ranked by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019.

- FT Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021:

https://www.ft.com/high-growth-asia-pacific-ranking-2021

About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 150+ Centres in 32 cities and 14 markets.

The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed.

Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Conference facilities to suit any business' needs.

For more information please visit

https://www.executivecentre.com/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Covid: 250 Groups Urge WTO Chief To Ditch Pharma-Friendly Approach And Embrace Vaccine Patent Waiver

by Jake Johnson, staff writer An international coalition of 250 civil society groups on Tuesday urged the head of the World Trade Organization to embrace a temporary suspension of coronavirus vaccine-related patents, warning against pursuit of a voluntary ... More>>

Samoa’s Stunning Election Result: On The Verge Of A New Ruling Party For The First Time In 40 Years

Tamasailau Suaalii Sauni , University of Auckland and Patricia A. O'Brien , Georgetown University Samoan politics is on a knife edge. After the country voted in general elections on April 9, counting so far has resulted in a dead heat between the two ... More>>

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

C40: UN Secretary-General's Remarks To Meeting With Leading Mayors Supported By Cities

UN Secretary-General's remarks to Meeting with Leading Mayors Supported by C40 Cities: “Advancing a Carbon-Neutral, Resilient Recovery for Cities and Nations” 16 April 2021 Thank you for joining me today, and for your commitment and leadership. Cities ... More>>

Awake At Night: S3-Episode 21: There Is Hope

Brazzaville visit to CSI Pilote du Diabete with Health workers at a local government clinic. 2018 - Photo: ©CSI/Dr. Soumya Swaminathan 'When it comes to a pandemic, it really needs global collaboration and solidarity because the pathogens and viruses More>>

UN: Growing Calls For Revamping Development Financing To Ensure Sustainable Global Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

Forum to highlight new initiatives to tackle inequalities exacerbated by pandemic With many economies reeling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as inequalities continue to widen, world leaders will discuss options to unlock concrete investments ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 