World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

More Than Half Of Gen Z In The USA Are ‘Not A Fan’ Of Baseball - 56%

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 5:53 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

Baseball is fondly known as America’s national pastime and is one of the most popular summer sports in the USA in terms of participation and viewership. Major League Baseball(MLB) was founded more than a century ago to organize the sport into a professional league that eventually grew to earn millions of dollars. However, in more recent times, Baseball’s popularity has dipped especially when compared to other American sports leagues such as the NBA and the NFL. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites US, 56% of Americans belonging to Gen Z identified themselves as ‘not a fan’ of baseball.

Half of Gen Z Not a Fan of Baseball; Only A Third Consider Themselves ‘Casual Fans’

According to a survey conducted in April 2021 of over 2200 American adults, 56% of Gen Z (1997-2012) respondents identified themselves as ‘not a fan’ of baseball, the highest rate among any age group. Among the same age group, only 33% consider themselves as a ‘casual fan’ of the sport and an even smaller 11% consider themselves as an ‘avid fan.’

Only 38% of Baby Boomers (1946-1980) did not identify as baseball fans, the lowest rate out of any age group. Among the same group, 42% consider themselves casual baseball fans and 19% consider themselves as an ‘Avid Fan’ of the sport. Millennials (1981-1996) had the largest share of avid fans with 20% while Gen X (1965-1980) had the largest share of casual fans with 43%.

More than Half Of Females Do Not Identify As Baseball Fans

The same survey showed that 51% of over 1100 female survey respondents identified as ‘not a fan’ of the sport. Only 40% identified as casual fans while only 8% of female survey respondents considered themselves as avid fans of baseball.

In comparison, 27% of Male respondents identified as avid fans of baseball, and a further 42% identified as casual fans. Only 31% of men surveyed did not identify as baseball fans

MLB Moved All-Star Game From Atlanta, Georgia After New Election Laws Amidst Mixed Opinions

Recently the MLB became indirectly involved in a political controversy that drew both support and criticism. In 2021, the state of Georgia enacted new election laws that many argue, unfairly hinders one’s ability to vote particularly for minority groups. After the new law was signed, MLB made the decision to move its July 13th scheduled All-Star game from Atlanta, Georgia. as

The move was a direct response to Georgia’s new election laws as noted by MLB commissioner, Rob Manfred: “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Mr Manfred said in a statement. “Fair access to voting continues to have our unwavering support.”

25% of survey respondents indicated that they strongly supported MLB’s decision to pull the All-Star game from Atlanta, Georgia while 20% said they strongly opposed it. 14% indicated they somewhat supported the move while only 8% said they somewhat opposed the move. 32% had no opinion on the matter.

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/us/2021/04/19/more-than-half-of-gen-z-in-the-usa-are-not-a-fan-of-baseball-56/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Safe Betting Sites on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Covid: 250 Groups Urge WTO Chief To Ditch Pharma-Friendly Approach And Embrace Vaccine Patent Waiver

by Jake Johnson, staff writer An international coalition of 250 civil society groups on Tuesday urged the head of the World Trade Organization to embrace a temporary suspension of coronavirus vaccine-related patents, warning against pursuit of a voluntary ... More>>

Samoa’s Stunning Election Result: On The Verge Of A New Ruling Party For The First Time In 40 Years

Tamasailau Suaalii Sauni , University of Auckland and Patricia A. O'Brien , Georgetown University Samoan politics is on a knife edge. After the country voted in general elections on April 9, counting so far has resulted in a dead heat between the two ... More>>

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

C40: UN Secretary-General's Remarks To Meeting With Leading Mayors Supported By Cities

UN Secretary-General's remarks to Meeting with Leading Mayors Supported by C40 Cities: “Advancing a Carbon-Neutral, Resilient Recovery for Cities and Nations” 16 April 2021 Thank you for joining me today, and for your commitment and leadership. Cities ... More>>

Awake At Night: S3-Episode 21: There Is Hope

Brazzaville visit to CSI Pilote du Diabete with Health workers at a local government clinic. 2018 - Photo: ©CSI/Dr. Soumya Swaminathan 'When it comes to a pandemic, it really needs global collaboration and solidarity because the pathogens and viruses More>>

UN: Growing Calls For Revamping Development Financing To Ensure Sustainable Global Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

Forum to highlight new initiatives to tackle inequalities exacerbated by pandemic With many economies reeling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as inequalities continue to widen, world leaders will discuss options to unlock concrete investments ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 