World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

No Thanks To Morrison On Climate From Australia Or The Pacific

Friday, 23 April 2021, 10:56 am
Press Release: Greenpeace Australia Pacific

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Greenpeace Australia Pacific spokesperson Nelli Stevenson said:

“Once again the Federal Coalition Government has made a mockery of Australia on the world stage when it comes to climate change. While other major economies around the world are dramatically ramping up their ambitions, Australia is lagging behind.

“Rather than keeping up with the pace of global climate ambition, the Federal Coalition Government is instead forcing more polluting fossil fuels like gas into Australia’s energy mix, and pouring good money after bad on fantasy technologies like carbon capture and storage

“Scott Morrison and his government’s refusal to take meaningful action on climate change is a slap in the face to all Australians still picking up the pieces of major climate disasters like the most recent NSW floods, and the 2019-20 terror bushfire season.

FALEFA, SAMOA - Greenpeace Head of Pacific Joseph Moeono-Kolio said:

“Scott Morrison has missed a golden opportunity to set Australia on the right path by taking the emissions reduction action necessary to help secure a safe and prosperous future for Australians and the Pacific.

“Australia is being left behind by our friends and allies. Halving emissions by 2030 would have put Australia and the entire region on the path to a safer and more predictable climate while reducing impacts like droughts, bushfires and cyclones, which are all made worse by climate change.

“Once again, our friend Australia has kicked all of us from the Pacific in the guts. Australia may be the biggest member of the Pacific Islands Forum, but Morrison has shown to have the smallest ambition of all our region’s leaders.

“By refusing to echo the Pacific’s clear and consistent calls for wealthy coal, oil and gas producing nations to take stronger action on climate change, he has condemned us all. Future generations will remember him for this betrayal of our Pacific family.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greenpeace Australia Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN Agency: Thousands Flee Fresh Clashes In Central African Republic

Recent fighting between government forces and rebels in northern Central African Republic (CAR) has forced more than 2,000 refugees into neighboring Chad over the past week, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday. According to the agency, ... More>>

UN Chief: World On The Verge Of Climate ‘Abyss’, As Temperature Rise Continues

The Earth’s temperature continues to rise unabated, with 2020 being one of the three warmest years on record, as extreme weather events combine with the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting millions. According to the World Meteorological Organization’s ... More>>

Covid: 250 Groups Urge WTO Chief To Ditch Pharma-Friendly Approach And Embrace Vaccine Patent Waiver

by Jake Johnson, staff writer An international coalition of 250 civil society groups on Tuesday urged the head of the World Trade Organization to embrace a temporary suspension of coronavirus vaccine-related patents, warning against pursuit of a voluntary ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

C40: UN Secretary-General's Remarks To Meeting With Leading Mayors Supported By Cities

UN Secretary-General's remarks to Meeting with Leading Mayors Supported by C40 Cities: “Advancing a Carbon-Neutral, Resilient Recovery for Cities and Nations” 16 April 2021 Thank you for joining me today, and for your commitment and leadership. Cities ... More>>

Awake At Night: S3-Episode 21: There Is Hope

Brazzaville visit to CSI Pilote du Diabete with Health workers at a local government clinic. 2018 - Photo: ©CSI/Dr. Soumya Swaminathan 'When it comes to a pandemic, it really needs global collaboration and solidarity because the pathogens and viruses More>>

UN: Growing Calls For Revamping Development Financing To Ensure Sustainable Global Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

Forum to highlight new initiatives to tackle inequalities exacerbated by pandemic With many economies reeling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as inequalities continue to widen, world leaders will discuss options to unlock concrete investments ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 