World Vision India Responds As COVID-19 Second Wave Worsens

World Vision India is responding to requests from the Indian government for medical equipment and PPE, as well as for help raising awareness about COVID-19 and vaccinations.

A second wave of COVID-19 is causing chaos across India, with both public and private hospitals full, and supplies of drugs and oxygen running dangerously low.

Franklin Jones, the head of Humanitarian Emergency Affairs for World Vision India says “The most worrying thing for all of us is the deterioration of the health systems. World Vision India is working to resource health workers and hospitals so that the most vulnerable communities can have access to healthcare”. He further added that, “World Vision India is leveraging unique strengths in community engagement to make sure that all members have safe, fast and equitable access to the vaccine. Our teams are working closely with the district administration and the local inter-agency group to support the Government’s response efforts and reach more people with necessary relief”.

World Vision India has conducted a rapid needs assessment in more than 100 areas where it works and established that there is a critical need for COVID patient beds and oxygen. The organisation will prioritise funding these needs.

World Vision India has also been providing food assistance and cash assistance to those most in need, particularly families who have lost any ability to work I the lockdown.

And the organisation is taking a major role in raising awareness about COVID-19 and the vaccination programme.

World Vision field staff are currently not allowed to continue work in most cases. Many World Visio India staff have also contracted COVID-19 themselves and two have died.

The health crisis is also contributing to a wider poverty crisis. Migrant workers are now rushing to return home as lockdowns begin. In many cases they are returning to areas with no work, and with no income, Franklin Jones says many families are struggling to put food on the table.

