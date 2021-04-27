World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World Vision India Responds As COVID-19 Second Wave Worsens

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 1:51 pm
Press Release: World Vision International

World Vision India is responding to requests from the Indian government for medical equipment and PPE, as well as for help raising awareness about COVID-19 and vaccinations.

A second wave of COVID-19 is causing chaos across India, with both public and private hospitals full, and supplies of drugs and oxygen running dangerously low.

Franklin Jones, the head of Humanitarian Emergency Affairs for World Vision India says “The most worrying thing for all of us is the deterioration of the health systems. World Vision India is working to resource health workers and hospitals so that the most vulnerable communities can have access to healthcare”. He further added that, “World Vision India is leveraging unique strengths in community engagement to make sure that all members have safe, fast and equitable access to the vaccine. Our teams are working closely with the district administration and the local inter-agency group to support the Government’s response efforts and reach more people with necessary relief”.

World Vision India has conducted a rapid needs assessment in more than 100 areas where it works and established that there is a critical need for COVID patient beds and oxygen. The organisation will prioritise funding these needs.

World Vision India has also been providing food assistance and cash assistance to those most in need, particularly families who have lost any ability to work I the lockdown.

And the organisation is taking a major role in raising awareness about COVID-19 and the vaccination programme.

World Vision field staff are currently not allowed to continue work in most cases. Many World Visio India staff have also contracted COVID-19 themselves and two have died.

The health crisis is also contributing to a wider poverty crisis. Migrant workers are now rushing to return home as lockdowns begin. In many cases they are returning to areas with no work, and with no income, Franklin Jones says many families are struggling to put food on the table.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Vision International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

ITUC: Military Spending Rises To US$2 Trillion As Urgent Needs Remain Unmet

New figures on military expenditure from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reveal an increase in military spending of 2.6% worldwide last year, to a total of US$ 1,981 billion. Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: ... More>>

UN Agency: Thousands Flee Fresh Clashes In Central African Republic

Recent fighting between government forces and rebels in northern Central African Republic (CAR) has forced more than 2,000 refugees into neighboring Chad over the past week, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday. According to the agency, ... More>>

UN Chief: World On The Verge Of Climate ‘Abyss’, As Temperature Rise Continues

The Earth’s temperature continues to rise unabated, with 2020 being one of the three warmest years on record, as extreme weather events combine with the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting millions. According to the World Meteorological Organization’s ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Eswatini: Diabetes Fighter Pours All Her Efforts Into Beating COVID-19

Dumsile Mavuso, the founder and head of Eswatini’s first national association for people with diabetes, is now bringing her knowledge and experience to fight the ... More>>

C40: UN Secretary-General's Remarks To Meeting With Leading Mayors Supported By Cities

UN Secretary-General's remarks to Meeting with Leading Mayors Supported by C40 Cities: “Advancing a Carbon-Neutral, Resilient Recovery for Cities and Nations” 16 April 2021 Thank you for joining me today, and for your commitment and leadership. Cities ... More>>

Awake At Night: S3-Episode 21: There Is Hope

Brazzaville visit to CSI Pilote du Diabete with Health workers at a local government clinic. 2018 - Photo: ©CSI/Dr. Soumya Swaminathan 'When it comes to a pandemic, it really needs global collaboration and solidarity because the pathogens and viruses More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 