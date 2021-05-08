Professional CV Writers Lemonaide Launches New Website Showcasing Full Range Of CV Writing & Career Support Services

Lemonaide recently unveiled their new website providing information about their professional CV writing, career advice and support services for people living in New Zealand, and for people moving to NZ & Australia. The website is www.lemonaide.nz.

Whether you’re just starting out after graduating university, stepping into management or looking to move to New Zealand or Australia from overseas, Lemonaide has been supporting individuals with their career moves for the past five years. Loren Holtzhausen, together with her team of NZ-based professional CV writers, understands the difficulties people face when making a big career change or moving to another country to live. They’ve helped thousands of people from both overseas and within New Zealand to craft CVs that get them noticed, with more than 85% of clients securing the job they wanted.

Loren and her team of “Lemonaide Makers” offer a range of services that assist job-seekers to obtain an interview, including CV and cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile writing and specially designed job search tool kits to maximise outreach in a competitive job market. They also offer support to migrants with advice on how to get a job in New Zealand or Australia.

CV and Career Services

Increase your chances of success with Lemonaide’s professional CV writing service. A professionally written CV will help you put your best foot forward by highlighting your unique selling points in a way that will meet the right criteria for your preferred job. Every CV is tailored to the client’s unique experience and is written and formatted to give you the best chance of making it to the interview stage. Lemonaide can also help you create a rounded profile with an exceptional cover letter template and LinkedIn profile.

Whether you’re applying for a graduate or an executive-level position, or you’re a specialist in the academic and medical fields, Lemonaide offers cost-effective packages that combine their CV and LinkedIn profile writing services with other job search tools to help you achieve your career goals.

Migrate to New Zealand

If you’re looking to migrate to New Zealand or Australia, Lemonaide offers expert migrant relocation services to help make your move to another country a successful one.

To help you navigate the local job market, Lemonade’s job search and relocation consulting service will give you tips on effective networking and guide you through the practical aspects of your physical relocation to New Zealand. They also offer tailored migrant packages that will give you everything you need for a successful move, including a professionally written CV formatted for the NZ and Australian job market, a LinkedIn profile and a cover letter template.

Migrant packages are available for professional, executive, medical and an affordable starter package for migrant graduates.

Lemonaide is based in New Zealand servicing clients from all over the world.

For more information on the CV and cover letter writing services provided by Lemonaide, go to: www.lemonaide.nz.

© Scoop Media

