World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Global Pigment Sales Poised For Steady Growth During 2021-2025, Sustainability Captures Spotlight Among Manufacturers

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 6:21 am
Press Release: Fairfield Market Research

Paints & coatings industry has been the traditional consumer of several pigment types. With urbanization attaining unprecedented pace and construction activities reaching their peak, especially in developing economies across the globe, the global pigment is market progresses with a steady growth outlook. A newly published market study of Fairfield Market Research suggests a stable 4.6% CAGR for pigment sales between 2021 and 2025. The report foresees valuation of global pigment market to reach around US$40 Bn by 2025 end.

Functional and Aesthetic Attributes of Pigments Uphold Demand from Building & Construction Companies

While several governments are actively supporting infrastructural developments in respective economies, building & construction materials are experiencing solid boom in demand over the past decade. Increasing preference for use of pigments for their functional attribute to safeguard paints from corrosion and extreme weather conditions is leading to mounting pigment sales in market. Moreover, pigments account for excellent aesthetics of painted surfaces, which is another strong factor that drives their consumption in modern construction and architectural projects. Sales of specialty pigments are also picking up in building & interior sectors. The study also highlights soaring sales of high-performance pigments in automotive and plastic industries.

Shifting Preferences of Manufacturers and End Users Revolve around Sustainability of Pigments

Soaring demand for commercial products such as 3D printing material and booming digital printing industry are expected to provide a boost to market growth. Printing industry’s rapid shift towards environmentally responsible manufacturing practices and eco-friendly printing materials such as printing inks is particularly fuelling sales of organic pigments in global market. Printing inks currently account for nearly half of the market valuation of organic pigments, says the study. Moreover, as the trend of low- or zero-VOC compounds continues to expand, especially in paints & coatings and other allied chemical materials domain, organic pigments manufacturers will enjoy flourishing demand in future.

On other side, inorganic pigments also continue to witness steady sales, Titanium dioxide (TiO2) and carbon black being the most sought-after categories. The former holds over 65% value share in overall pigment sales, according to research. The report also suggests that rising preference for packaged food consumption is clearly benefiting pigment manufacturers in various ways, in addition to another strong factor that holds the promise to significantly favour pigment sales scenario – the thriving ecommerce industry. Packaging companies are generating substantial demand for pigments, thereby accelerating the growth of pigment market.

Production Upsurge in Asia Pacific, Developed Regions Witness Heavy Drop in Output

Asia Pacific, one of the top manufacturers and consumers of pigments, is poised for an impressive 5.9% CAGR during forecast period. While the region continues to deliver high production output, the demand is particularly upheld by growing preference for decorative coatings. On the other side, markets in North America and Europe have been witnessing a production downtrend over the recent past, further resulting in closure of several plants and constant restructuring.

Pigment Industry Participants under Pressure to Move Manufacturing Bases and Reduce Reliance on China

Strategic expansions and collaborations remain preferred moves of key companies in global pigment market. However, high energy costs, volatility of raw material prices and instability of supply remain major impediments to rapid market growth. Strict regulatory measures set by environmental and regulatory bodies are also playing out as a significant stumbling block. This, however, presents new windows of opportunities to pigment manufacturers to enter in organic, sustainable pigment production.

Supply chain disruptions and shattered raw material scenarios caused due to Covid-19 pandemic have compelled importers from around the globe to reduce their heavy dependency on China. Thus, in addition to taking R&D initiatives for sustainable pigment production to remain relevant in future, companies are investing efforts in shifting production bases to fast developing Asian economies other than China. The report offers valued strategic insights on top players in pigment market, some of which are Venator, Tronox Inc., DIC Corporation, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Chemours, and LANXESS.

For More Information: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/global-pigment-market/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fairfield Market Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

NGO Coalition On Human Rights: Call For A Stop To Police Brutality In Fiji

A viral video has circulated online showing two police officers utilising disproportionate and excessive force in detaining the suspect, an individual half their size. In the video it shows the man’s head being pressed down on the ground, his arms being ... More>>

UN: India’s New COVID-19 Wave Is Spreading Like ‘Wildfire’, Warns UN Children’s Fund

7 May 2021 A new wave of COVID-19 infections is spreading like “wildfire” across India, leaving many youngsters destitute, the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF said on Friday. In the last 24 hours, India registered 3,915 coronavirus deaths and 414,188 ... More>>

UN: Decades Of Health Gains At Risk In Brazil Due To COVID-19

Although COVID-19 cases are declining in Brazil, the pandemic is putting decades of public health gains there at risk, the head of the World Health Organization ( WHO ) said on Friday. With global attention and support focused this week ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

Study: Cut Methane Emissions To Avert Global Temperature Rise

6 May 2021 Methane emissions caused by human activity can be reduced by up to 45 per cent this decade, thus helping to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN-backed ... More>>

UN: Learning From COVID-19, Forum To Highlight Critical Role Of Science, Technology And Innovation In Global Challenges

New York, 4 May —To build on the bold innovations in science, technology and innovations that produced life-saving solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN will bring together experts to highlight measures that can broaden the development and deployment ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 