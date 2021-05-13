World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Iran’s Oppression Of Baha’is Is Unfolding With Greater Intensity

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Baha'i Community

Dr Khatereh Eghdamian counts herself fortunate to call New Zealand home. The Iranian-born advisor on human rights, Associate at Oxford House Research and Associate at the Centre for Religion and Global Affairs, was granted refuge here after escaping a regime intent on persecuting Baha'is, the largest non-Muslim religious minority in the country. Eghdamian believes the recent intensification of persecution signals the implementation of a larger plan by the Iranian government to increase pressure on the community. The current campaign includes raids on Baha’i homes and baseless arrests of Baha’is. “So far, dozens of Baha'i homes have been raided by authorities in Baharestan, Isfahan, and Shiraz, resulting in the detention of over 20 Baha’is and more who can be called to prison at any time.”

Eghdamian said targeted, ongoing incidents, ranging from confiscation of property and sudden imprisonment to denying access to burial land were aimed at systematically eradicating the Baha’i community as a viable entity.

Waves of domestic and international support for the Baha’is in Iran has generated a global outcry in solidarity for the most basic human rights of Iranian citizens. “Worldwide support and solidarity are essential in relieving the injustices which Iranian Baha'is are continually subjected to” said Eghdamian.

