UN Child Rights Committee To Review Luxembourg And Tunisia

GENEVA (14 May 2021) — The UN Child Rights Committee (CRC) will hold its upcoming session from 17 May to 4 June, during which it will review Luxembourg and Tunisia.

The two countries are among the 196 States parties to the Child Rights Convention and its Optional Protocols. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention, its Optional Protocols, as well as the Committee's previous recommendations.

The CRC, which has received the respective country reports as well as submissions from non-governmental organizations, will discuss a range of issues with the two State delegations through online public dialogues on the following dates:

Luxembourg dialogue: 19-20-21 May from 14:00 to 16:00 Geneva time

Tunisia dialogue: 26-27-28 May from 12:00 to 14:00 Geneva time

The public dialogues will be livecast on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.

© Scoop Media

