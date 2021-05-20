World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Briefing By Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi To Foreign Diplomats

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 5:59 pm
Press Release: Embassy of Israel in Wellington

19 May 2021

I want to thank those countries that have supported us since the start of the rocket fire by Hamas and backed our right to defend our citizens.

I want to thank the US on their uncompromising support and their support in the UN, including in conversations with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

I also want to thank our friends in Europe for their support and show of solidarity.

And a thank you to all the ambassadors who are joining by Zoom, for all your work with the governments of the countries that you are based in.

This time it is different! Hamas instigated the current escalation in an attempt to seize control of the Palestinian agenda, and to weaken and replace the Palestinian Authority.

A strong Hamas poses a threat to regional stability. Hamas chose to carry out terrorist attacks and fired at Israeli citizens in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and the south of the country.

You and your family members experienced the violent reality of Hamas for Israeli citizens when you also had to go into shelters.

I send my condolences to the people of India and Thailand for your citizens killed by Hamas rockets.

No country would allow the firing of thousands of rockets on its population and they would act in a similar way to protect its citizens.

The actions of Hamas at this time should cause the entire international community to change its behavior in relation to Hamas.

Strengthening Hamas as opposed to the PA goes against Palestinian interests and those of the international community.

It also destroys any future solution to the conflict and harms the PA.

We are monitoring the humanitarian situation and are in constant contact with aid organizations. We are aware of the difficulties and are attempting to bring in aid.

Yesterday, as we were transferring trucks of fuel and aid, Hamas fired on the trucks as they were crossing into Gaza.

In the past week, I have spoken with dozens of foreign ministers, and I am convinced that there is strong international support and understanding for Israel's need to fight Hamas terrorism.

We expect that countries who value stability and peace in the Middle East should:

  • Explicitly condemn Hamas for firing rockets.
  • Express support for Israel's right to protect its citizens.
  • Make clear that the responsibility for the escalation is on Hamas.
  • Designate Hamas as a terror organization.

It is in all of our interests to condemn Hamas' terrorism and express support for Israel's measures to protect its citizens.

This prevents the strengthening of a radical terrorist organization at the expense of pragmatic and moderate actors.

Strengthening Hamas as opposed to the PA goes against Palestinian interests and those of the international community.

The Palestinians are trying to move the conflict to the international arena and to UN bodies. We oppose these initiatives, which will only contribute to inflame the situation and boost Hamas.

We need to end this outrageous comparison of the terrorists of Hamas and the democracy of Israel.

Israel opposes holding the expected discussion at the General Assembly. However, since it will happen anyway, I ask that the statements of your countries in the discussion include:

A. A clear condemnation of the rocket fire by Hamas on the Israeli civilian population

B. Recognition of Israel's right to protect its citizens

C. Clarification that Hamas is responsible for the escalation.

In the event that a resolution is formed at the Assembly, I ask that your countries vote against such a resolution.

I understand that the Palestinians are working to convene a special session of the UN Human Rights Council.

This is a body with a clear anti-Israel agenda. This will not contribute to calming the situation, but will reward Hamas. I ask that the member states of the Council strongly oppose this meeting.

End.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Embassy of Israel in Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: Vaccine Inequity Triggers ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Countries

Although COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globally for a second consecutive week, the UN health agency chief said on Monday that “a huge disconnect” is mounting between some highly vaccinated countries, which see the pandemic as largely resolved, ... More>>

Save The Children: Almost 60 Children Killed In Gaza In The Last Week Alone

Save the Children is calling for an immediate ceasefire by all parties, as 58 children[i] in Gaza and two children in southern Israel have been killed in the last week. More than a thousand people in Gaza, including 366 children[ii], have also been injured. ... More>>


IPPPR: The Independent Panel Calls For Urgent Reform Of Pandemic Prevention And Response Systems

Expert independent panel calls for urgent reform of pandemic prevention and response systems The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response is today calling on the global community to end the COVID-19 pandemic and adopt a series of bold and ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

Study: Cut Methane Emissions To Avert Global Temperature Rise

6 May 2021 Methane emissions caused by human activity can be reduced by up to 45 per cent this decade, thus helping to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN-backed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 