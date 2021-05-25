World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

GDPR: Three Years In, And Its Future And Success Are Still Up In The Air

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Access Now

Brussels, BE—The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is not living up to the hype. When first implemented in 2018, the GDPR was presented as the new world standard for privacy and data protection. The law has increased data protection awareness and led to significant legal changes all over the world. Yet Access Now’s new report, Three years under the GDPR: An implementation progress report, explores just how far this legislation still has to go before its promises — and potential — are truly fulfilled.

"Three years in, and Access Now’s new report highlights how GDPR implementation is proving to be nothing but hot air," said Estelle Masse, Senior Policy Analyst and Global Data Protection Lead at Access Now. "We’ve passed the settling in phase, and we now need to seriously address issues with the enforcement of the law. The next few years will decide if the internationally-acclaimed legislation soars like an eagle, or crashes and burns like a le(a)d zeppelin."

The GDPR is a robust legislation but its sweeping data protection commitments have yet to materialise: a huge number of complaints remain unaddressed, violations are everyday news, and Big Tech is holding fast to data harvesting business models. The hopes and expectations raised by this flagship legislation are turning into frustration over the slow enforcement.

Access Now’s new report delves into the GDPR’s facts and figures, evaluating how data protection authorities (DPAs) are, due to a combination of operational difficulties and insufficient financial and staff resources, unable to address complaints, leaving them to flap in the wind. But are DPAs at fault? They are themselves citing inadequate communications tools, incompatibility of national procedures, lengthiness of the process for cooperating, and difficulties in identifying who is in charge of cases, as key obstacles to enforcing the GDPR. From May 2018 to March 2021, DPAs did levy 593 fines, but data exposes the huge discrepancy in how the authorities are using their powers, and confirms that major cases are stuck due to procedural issues.

How do DPAs’ budgets compare with companies’ revenue?

So, should the EU reform the GDPR? No — at least not yet. As Access Now’s report explains, regulators and lawmakers can address many of the impediments to enforcement without changing the law. To support the next phases of the GDPR’s implementation, Access Now is providing recommendations to address the shortcomings, including:

  • Creating new communication and collaborative tool for the DPAs;
  • Developing additional guidelines to clarify “one-stop-shop” procedures;
  • Clarifying and increasing use of the urgency procedure; and
  • Increasing resources for DPAs.

The GDPR is still in its infancy, and while it is too soon to consider revisions to the law, EU regulators and decision-makers have the power to improve enforcement and fulfil its promise for vindicating data protection rights and spurring the development of privacy-protecting business models. The past three years hold important lessons for decision-makers and regulators to leverage to deliver on that promise. A lot is at stake. Getting GDPR enforcement right is vital for guaranteeing the right to data protection in the EU. Last year, on the legislation’s second anniversary, Access Now raised the alarm over weak enforcement; this year, the organisation just feels deflated.

Read the full report.

More information on data protection: Of course, data that is not collected cannot be used to violate privacy. Access Now’s recent report, Data Minimization: Key to protecting privacy and reducing harm, addresses how companies and organisations can limit data collection to protect human rights.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Security Council Calls For ‘Full Adherence’ To Gaza Ceasefire

The UN Security Council on Saturday made it’s first statement on the conflict that erupted between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, calling for a “full adherence to the ceasefire” that brought 11 days of fighting to an end early on Friday morning... More>>


UN News: Vaccine Inequity Triggers ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Countries

Although COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globally for a second consecutive week, the UN health agency chief said on Monday that “a huge disconnect” is mounting between some highly vaccinated countries, which see the pandemic as largely resolved, ... More>>

Save The Children: Almost 60 Children Killed In Gaza In The Last Week Alone

Save the Children is calling for an immediate ceasefire by all parties, as 58 children[i] in Gaza and two children in southern Israel have been killed in the last week. More than a thousand people in Gaza, including 366 children[ii], have also been injured. ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 