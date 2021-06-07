World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ban Biometric Surveillance: Civil Society Demands Outright Prohibitions On Public And Private Use

Monday, 7 June 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Access Now

Today, June 7, Access Now and over 175 civil society organizations, activists, and researchers from across the globe are calling for a ban on uses of facial recognition and remote biometric recognition that enable mass and discriminatory targeted surveillance.

Civil society organizations, activists, researchers, and technologists are drawing a line in the sand and demanding legal prohibitions on the use of these tools in publicly accessible spaces, whether by governments, law enforcement, or private actors.

“Facial recognition and related biometric recognition technologies have no place in public. These technologies track and profile people as they go about their daily lives, treating them as suspects and creating dangerous incentives for overuse and discrimination,” said Daniel Leufer, Europe Policy Analyst at Access Now. “They need to be banned here and now.”

These surveillance tools have the capacity to identify, follow, single out, profile, and track people everywhere they go, undermining human rights and civil liberties. They are an attack on privacy and data protection, exacerbate inequality and discrimination, and have the potential to muzzle freedom of expression and assembly — further solidifying the criminalization of protest.

“Despite the systematic violation of our rights, the implementation of these technologies keeps growing,” said Verónica Arroyo, Latin America Policy Associate at Access Now. “Governments justify it by citing public security concerns and claiming to adopt legal safeguards. From regional experience, we know that those claims and safeguards are only a facade to mask the harms. This must stop.”

As part of the demands, the coalition is calling on governments to:

  • Stop all public investment in uses of facial recognition and remote biometric technologies that enable mass surveillance and discriminatory targeted surveillance; and
  • Prohibit the use of these technologies in publicly accessible spaces, by both public bodies and private entities, where such use could enable mass surveillance or discriminatory targeted surveillance.

Beyond government regulation, the group also urges private companies to cease the creation, development, sale, and use of facial recognition and remote biometric recognition technologies that enable mass surveillance and discriminatory targeted surveillance. Investors are urged to call on the companies they fund to cease creating, developing, selling, or otherwise making available these technologies for harmful uses.

“Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM have backed away from selling facial recognition technologies to police. Investors are calling for limitations on how this technology is used. This shows that the private sector is well aware of the dangers that biometric surveillance poses to human rights,” said Isedua Oribhabor, U.S. Policy Analyst at Access Now. “But being aware of the problem is not enough — it is time to act. The private sector should fully address the impacts of biometric surveillance by ceasing to create or develop this technology in the first place.”

People across the globe can join the fight to protect human rights from biometric surveillance by signing the letter and getting involved with a local campaign:

This letter is the result of collaboration between Access Now, Amnesty International, Internet Freedom Foundation India, European Digital Rights (EDRi), Instituto Brasileiro de Defesa do Consumidor (IDEC), and Human Rights Watch.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Restoration Call For Area ‘The Size Of China’ To Protect Falling Biodiversity And Food Insecurity

An area of land roughly the size of China needs restoring if the planet’s biodiversity and the communities who rely on it are to be protected, UN agencies said on Thursday... More>>


OECD: Energy Prices Push OECD Inflation To 3.3% In April 2021, The Highest Rate Since October 2008

Annual inflation in the OECD area increased to 3.3% in April 2021, compared with 2.4% in March. Annual energy prices rose sharply by 16.3% in April, the highest rate since September 2008, compared with 7.4% in March... More>>


OECD: Ministers Launch New Initiative For Safe International Travel

OECD Ministers have endorsed a new initiative to promote safe international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic at the OECD’s annual Ministerial meeting in Paris... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



Animals: Climate Change Threatens Winged Harbinger Of Spring

A sure sign of spring in northern Europe is the arrival of the Arctic tern bird, but ahead of the UN’s World Migratory Bird Day experts fear the warming of the oceans in its nesting grounds in the northern Atlantic is threatening its very existence... More>>

SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 