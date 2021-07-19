Australian Labor: Ditch Pro-Zionist Dud Albo

In a highly offensive speech to Australian Zionists the pro-Zionist Australian Labor Opposition leader Anthony “Albo” Albanese has grossly violated the policy of the Australian Labor Party (ALP) which promises to recognize the State of Palestine if it wins the forthcoming Federal election. Instead pro-Zionist Albo won’t do this before consulting with Zionists and Apartheid Israel, a position repugnant to anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians, to Greens and to anti-racist Labor MPs and supporters.

Ineffective, timid, extremely unpopular, neoliberal and pro-Zionist Albo cannot be removed as an utterly dud leader nor for fervently supporting with false assertions a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial invader, serial occupier, grossly human rights abusing, child abusing, mother-abusing, women-abusing, democracy by genocide Apartheid Israel that grossly violates 16 key International Conventions (of sorely oppressed Occupied Palestinians and inmates of the war criminally blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp, 50% are children and 75% are women and children).

However Albo can and should be removed (a) for uttering false statements in the interests of a horrid foreign power and damaging to Australia’s international reputation and trade, (b) blatantly contradicting official Labor policy of recognizing the State of Palestine when elected, and (c) for unilaterally making such a key national decision subject to discussions with genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and with traitorous Australian Zionists (both evil entities with an appalling, long-term record of violating, damaging, subverting and perverting Australians and Australian institutions).

It is simply not possible for anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians to vote for candidates supporting Apartheid Israel and hence Apartheid and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, the ongoing genocide of Indigenous Palestinians. The Australian Greens and an increasing number of Labor supporters and MPs support Palestinian human rights and an end to Israeli Apartheid.

However the disastrously incompetent Australian Coalition Government and the dud Labor Opposition leader Albo fervently support Apartheid Israel to the detriment of truth, public decency, Australia’s international reputation and Australia’s national security. Accordingly anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians will vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last. If Australian Labor realistically wants to win the next Federal election it must urgently remove Albo from leadership of the Australian Labor Party (for detailed analysis of Albo’s variously false and offensive comments see Gideon Polya, “Australia’s Labor Opposition Leader Albo Backs Apartheid Israel & Dooms Labor”, Countercurrents, 17 July 2021: https://countercurrents.org/2021/07/australias-labor-opposition-leader-albo-backs-apartheid-israel-dooms-labor/ ).

Yours sincerely, Dr Gideon Polya, Macleod, Melbourne, Australia

