SCCG Adds Lucas Mondelo To Its Brazil Business Development Team

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 12:40 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

US, July 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced today that they had added Lucas Mondelo to their Brazil business development team in response to developing gaming opportunities.

Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder, said, "The proposition of a pathway to expanded regulated gambling in Brazil is of tremendous interest to the global gaming market. We are thrilled to be to partner with Lucas Mondelo in preparation for the opportunity to serve this fantastic market!"

About Lucas Mondelo

Lucas Mondelo is an International Gambling Investment Consultant based in Brazil. Citizen of Brazil and Italy, fluent in English, Portuguese, Italian and Spanish, he has been at all sides of the gambling industry since 2008: Professional Gambler, both independent and syndicated, Latam Director and Brazil Country Manager of Several Bookmakers and Casinos, and most recently, Content Writer, Editor and Investor at Affiliate Marketing Projects Within the Gambling Industry.

About SCCG

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming talent acquisition, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management and governmental affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

Visit SCCG Management at:

https://sccgmanagement.com

