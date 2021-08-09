World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pacific At Peril Under Current Climate Policies, New Commitments Still Inadequate: Report

Monday, 9 August 2021, 5:49 am
Press Release: Greenpeace Australia Pacific

SYDNEY, Aug 9 2021 - Current climate policies mean the world is on course for up to 3.9 degrees of heating, which would see a number of Pacific Island countries go under the ocean due to sea level rise, according to a new report released today by Greenpeace Australia Pacific.

Te Mana, o te Moana 2021 analyses each country’s climate commitments as part of the Paris Agreement, and reveals that while stronger climate targets from some of the world’s biggest emitters go some way to reducing the chances of catastrophic climate change, others such as Australia’s will lock in almost three degrees of heating, a level incompatible with life in the Pacific.

The report’s key findings include:

Current climate policies mean the world is on course for up to 3.9 degrees of heating

National emissions reduction pledges like Australia’s would lock in between 2 and 3 degrees of global heating

Fortunately, countries with climate pledges which would lock in over 4 degrees of heating have fallen from 19.09% of global emissions in 2020 to just 5.37%

“The Pacific is reeling from the compounding impacts of the climate crisis and COVID-19 pandemic with communities facing deepening poverty, loss of livelihoods and irreversible damage to land and marine ecosystems,” Greenpeace Australia Pacific Non-Executive Director Kavita Naidu said.

“Pacific communities are deeply connected to their ancestral lands that have shaped their cultural heritage and ways of sustainable living for generations. Climate change, driven by coal, oil and gas is increasing displacement of these coastal communities from their homes, villages and communities, threatening their identities, cultural practices and relationships with land, nature and their social environment.

“By refusing to support reparations for historic climate damage in the Pacific, Australia is shirking responsibility and not doing its fair share. It's made worse by the Morrison Government's persistent support of the expansion of the fossil fuel industry, which sentences people in Australia and the Pacific to intense heatwaves, longer droughts, bushfires, cyclones, a warming ocean and the devastating loss of biodiversity."

Greenpeace Australia Pacific Head of Research and Investigations, Dr Nikola Čašule said that since the election of US President Joe Biden, some of the world’s biggest polluters had significantly improved their 2030 emissions reduction targets with the UK, US and EU leading the way, however, Australia is lagging behind.

“Comparing the performance of the UK or US with Australia’s is like comparing a Ferrari with a go-kart. They’re not in the same category,” he said.

“The Morrison Government’s climate failure is so bad that it places Australia in the company of countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rightly been called out on the world stage and with Australian policies completely at odds with the Paris Agreement those calls will only grow louder in the lead up to COP26 in Glasgow.”

Read the full report here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greenpeace Australia Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Hiroshima Memorial: UN Chief Laments Slow Progress On Nuclear-free Goal
Underlining UN commitment to achieving a nuclear-free world, Secretary-General António Guterres has urged governments to strengthen efforts to make this goal a reality... More>>


World Vision: Covid-19 Surge Plunges Myanmar Into Humanitarian Catastrophe

Six months since the Myanmar military’s seizure of power, aid agencies are warning of a spiralling humanitarian catastrophe, triggered by skyrocketing Covid-19 cases and widespread violence. Covid-19 cases in Myanmar have doubled in the past two months... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.1% In June 2021

Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.1% in June 2021, compared with 3.9% in May. Inflation in the euro area was significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>



Food Systems: More Than 100 Countries Discuss Visions For Futures To Accelerate Global Action Ahead Of September Summit

More than 100 countries came together over the course of three-days to discuss how they will transform their national food systems to drive progress against the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030... More>>


Food Systems: Italian & Rwandan Leaders Join Urgent Call To Transform World’s Food Systems As Pre-Summit Begins

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame stress need for more inclusive, sustainable and holistic approaches ahead of the Summit in New York in September... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 