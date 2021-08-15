World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Libya: Hundreds of Syrians held in inhumane conditions

Sunday, 15 August 2021, 5:43 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Libya: Hundreds of Syrians held in inhumane conditions in Tripoli prisons

Geneva – The Libyan authorities’ inhumane practices against hundreds of Syrian migrants detained in its prisons are reprehensible, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement.
An immediate intervention must be made to end these violations that jeopardize human dignity.

During the past four months, the Libyan Coast Guard has arrested about 800 Syrian youth who were trying to migrate to Europe through the Mediterranean from the Libyan shores. The forces took them to four detention centers in the capital, Tripoli, namely Al-Zawiya, Abu Salim, Ain Zara and Ghout Alshaal.

Euro-Med Monitor received testimonies from relatives of Syrian migrants detained in Tripoli. They said that the detainees are living very poor humanitarian conditions and are exposed to complex violations that affect their safety and dignity, being placed in detention centers that lack the minimum humanitarian requirements.

Euro-Med Monitor viewed testimonies and photos published on social media by former detainees. They reported being subjected to humiliating treatment, as they were beaten with plastic pipes and were not provided with proper food or drinkable water.

The detainees are also forced to pay up to $1000 in exchange for their release through "brokers" who receive these sums in agreements concluded between them and the directors of the prisons and detention centers.

Former detainees also said that the administrations of the prisons and detention centers pursue a policy of medical neglect with detainees, especially those with chronic diseases, as they do not provide them with the necessary treatment.
This led to the death of at least one Syrian detainee and the deterioration of the health of many others.

In context, local sources from the Syrian city of Daraa informed Euro-Med Monitor that detainee Azouz Barakat Al-Safadi, 40, from the city of Nawa in the Daraa countryside, died due to health complications in Al-Zawiya prison on August 7. The prison administration neglected his repeated requests for a medical examination at the time as he suffered from a thyroid illness. Libyan authorities have not yet delivered his body to his family or investigated the causes of death.

Most Syrians who arrive in Libya – planning to migrate to Europe – come from the Daraa governorate, southern Syria. These young men try to escape the difficult living conditions in the governorate as a result of the conflict, and the measures imposed by government forces in the areas they control, most notably forced conscription.

Legal researcher at Euro-Med Monitor, Youssef Salem, stressed that “The Libyan government is responsible for all the arbitrary practices that take place inside the prisons and detention centers it runs.”

“The government is also responsible for implementing the relevant local and international rules in dealing with detainees, and abiding by the international conventions it has ratified, including the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment,” he added.

The Libyan government should open an urgent investigation into the detention conditions of hundreds of Syrian migrants, put an end to all arbitrary and illegal practices against them, and hold all those involved in these heinous violations accountable.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights should conduct field visits to prisons and detention centers, where migrants are held, to review the conditions of detention and present comprehensive reports to the relevant United Nations agencies, which should in turn should take all possible measures to limit violations of the rights of migrants and detainees in Libya.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Afghanistan: UN Chief Following Escalation In Fighting ‘with Deep Concern’

With Taliban fighters continuing to gain ground in Afghanistan, the UN Secretary-General is following events “with deep concern” said the UN Spokesperson on Thursday, including the battle for Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second and third largest cities...
More>>

Hiroshima Memorial: UN Chief Laments Slow Progress On Nuclear-free Goal
Underlining UN commitment to achieving a nuclear-free world, Secretary-General António Guterres has urged governments to strengthen efforts to make this goal a reality... More>>


World Vision: Covid-19 Surge Plunges Myanmar Into Humanitarian Catastrophe

Six months since the Myanmar military’s seizure of power, aid agencies are warning of a spiralling humanitarian catastrophe, triggered by skyrocketing Covid-19 cases and widespread violence. Covid-19 cases in Myanmar have doubled in the past two months... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 