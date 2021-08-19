World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Afghanistan: Medical Lifeline To Millions Must Not Be Cut, Warns WHO

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 6:40 am
Press Release: UN News

The delivery of lifesaving aid and medical supplies to millions of Afghans must not be cut, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, citing a more than threefold rise in the number of trauma cases.

According to the UN health agency, 70 WHO-supported medical facilities across Afghanistan treated nearly 14,000 conflict-related cases last month, which compares with 4,057 cases seen a year ago.

“Sustained access to humanitarian assistance, including essential health services and medical supplies, is a critical lifeline for millions of Afghans, and must not be interrupted”, said Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Addressing the issue

In a related development, following the Taliban takeover and amid ongoing apprehension over the safety of minorities, rights defenders and others in in the country, the Human Rights Council announced a special session to address “serious human rights concerns”.

The all-day debate, scheduled for Tuesday, follows an official request submitted yesterday jointly by Pakistan and Afghanistan with the support of 89 countries, to date.

It also comes after repeated warnings from UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet about the ramifications of failing to stem rising violence in the country and the “disastrous consequences” for the people of Afghanistan.

Supply shortages

In a statement, WHO’s Dr. Al-Mandhari explained that months of violence has heavily impacted Afghanistan’s already fragile health system, which continues to face shortages in essential supplies amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO senior official also insisted that the health UN agency is “committed to staying” in Afghanistan, despite the uncertain situation following the Taliban takeover on Sunday.

On Tuesday, WHO dispatched trauma and burns kit equipment to Kabul’s Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital and enough basic medical kits to assist 10,000 people for three months, Dr. Al-Mandhari said.

Although initial health needs assessments of displaced populations have been taking place, further interventions “have been on hold for the past 36 hours” owing to insecurity, the WHO official added.

Displaced and suffering

Meanwhile, in areas where people have fled in search of safety and shelter –including Kabul and other large cities – there have been increasing cases of diarrhoea, malnutrition and high blood pressure among the displaced.

“Delays and disruptions to health care will increase the risk of disease outbreaks and prevent some of the most vulnerable groups from seeking life-saving health care”, Dr. Al-Mandhari said. “There is an immediate need to ensure continuity of health services across the country, with a focus on ensuring women have access to female health workers”.

Attacks on health care workers and facilities remain a major challenge too, with 26 facilities and 31 workers affected between January and July 2021, including the death of 12 health care workers.

Stay and deliver

The WHO official’s comments came after the top UN aid coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, appealed to the international community for support.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Alakbarov said that while the situation remained “highly complex” humanitarian agencies were committed to supporting vulnerable people in Afghanistan “who need us more than ever”

And in an interview with a leading news agency, he underscored that the UN would “stay in Kabul and…deliver”.

“We are very determined to be here for the people of Afghanistan”, he told the journalist. “Our role here was always for the people of Afghanistan”.

The Resident Coordinator vowed to “work with the de facto authorities, with those who control provinces, with people in power, in order to provide impartial humanitarian assistance to those who need that humanitarian assistance".

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Euro Med Monitor: UK Government's Anti-immigrant Rhetoric Is Fueling Racist Attacks Against Asylum Seekers

As racist attacks on asylum seekers in the United Kingdom are witnessing a sharp increase, the UK government's pervasive anti-immigrant rhetoric is extremely dangerous and may exacerbate, ignite, or increase such condemnable violence and prevarication against already vulnerable groups... More>>



UN And Afghanistan: ‘Now Is The Time To Stand As One’, UN Chief Tells Security Council
As desperate Afghans were trying to escape the Taliban and board planes, during chaotic scenes at Kabul airport on Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for international unity on Afghanistan, in a briefing to an emergency session of the Security Council... More>>


Fiji: 15,000kg Of Medical Supplies Arrive To Support The Response To A Deadly Surge In COVID-19 Cases

With support from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and World Health Organization (WHO), Fiji’s ability to care for COVID-19 patients has received a critical boost thanks to the delivery of lifesaving medical supplies via WFP’s Pacific Humanitarian Air Service on Friday...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 