Parrot Analytics Launches Global Talent Demand, Bollywood Stars Lead The Pack With Worldwide Audiences

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 6:32 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics has further expanded its industry-revolutionizing analytics suite DEMAND360 with the launch of Talent Demand.

Talent Demand provides a new way to evaluate individual actors, athletes, musicians and more based on their global or country-specific audience demand in order to find and weigh opportunities such as castings, endorsements, ad campaigns, overall deals, etc.

A preliminary look at the most in-demand actors in the US and around the world reveals the differences in audience tastes - and thus content opportunities - between US and global audiences.

Most In-Demand Actors - Worldwide (Jul 20-Aug 18, 2021)

  • Bollywood stars clearly stand out as the world's most in-demand actors.
  • Over the last 30 days, Indian actors acount for each of the top three, and eight of the top ten most in-demand actors around the world.
  • This reveals the soaring value of Indian talent and content, as major streamers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ attempt to make inroads in the Indian streaming and entertainment market.

Most In-Demand Actors - United States (Jul 20-Aug 18, 2021)

  • The list of most in-demand actors with US audiences reveals how valuable being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - whether in theatres or on Disney+ - can be to individual actors.
  • Loki star Tom Hiddleston has been the most in-demand actor in the US over the last 30 days with 46.6x more demand than the average actor in the US.
  • Four of the top ten US actors have had significant roles in Marvel projects, including Chris Evans (40.5x), Zendaya (40.1x), and Scarlett Johansson (36.2x).
  • Rounding out the top ten is 20th Century icon Marilyn Monroe (33.2x), revealing the longevity and timelessness of her appeal to American audiences, and the potential value to streamers in adding her films to their libraries and catalogs.

This is just a surface level look at Talent Demand's capabilties.

