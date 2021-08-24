The Grundfos Foundation Sponsors INTO DUST, A Scripted Film That Highlights The Global Water Crisis

The film is the latest project by Academy Award-winning film director, Orlando von Einsiedel and is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime

August 24, 2021: The Grundfos Foundation is proud to partner with Academy Award-winning film director, Orlando von Einsiedel to present INTO DUST. This scripted film is based on a true and important story that brings attention to the value of water by celebrating those who work relentlessly to secure the necessary solutions. The drama-documentary tells the extraordinary story of Perween Rahman, a woman who sacrificed everything to provide Karachi's poorest communities with clean, safe water.

Today, not many are aware of the seriousness of global water challenges. It is often perceived that investments are costly, payback times are long, and that using less water will negatively affect our levels of comfort. But we need a new mindset, because we can’t hide from the fact that the world finds itself in a major water crisis. According to the UN, more than 2 billion people live without access to safe water and 785 million lack access to basic water. These numbers are expected to grow as a consequence of climate change and truly put the problems we are facing into perspective. Access to safe drinking water is a human right. Hence, as a global community we do not live up to our obligations.

"Two years ago, the Grundfos Foundation decided to engage in a special project to help the world understand the serious consequences of the global water crisis. Today, we’re proud to present INTO DUST," said Kim Nøhr Skibsted, Executive Director, Grundfos Foundation.

While INTO DUST focuses on one woman’s heroic effort to fight the injustice of poor communities having to pay high prices for water that is rightfully theirs, it is set against the backdrop of a global water crisis. In fact, cities all over the world face major water stress in the coming years unless action is taken. Major cities that are expected to experience water stress by 2030 include: San Francisco, Houston, Rio de Janeiro, Madrid, Rome, London, Tel Aviv, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo, Beijing, Manila, Jakarta, Sydney, Melbourne and many more.

When it comes to water, The Grundfos Foundation and Grundfos share the same values and overall purpose. For years, the Foundation has worked closely with some of the world’s most experienced NGOs, providing access to safe drinking water for the world’s poorest. Building on its experience from the work in the field, the Foundation decided to engage in a film project that highlights the danger of the water crisis.

“The Foundation and Grundfos both want to play a vital role in solving the world’s water and climate challenges. All stakeholders need to contribute to ensure that we solve the water crisis and live up to our obligations,” says Poul Due Jensen, Group President & CEO, Grundfos.

Commenting on the film, Orlando von Einsiedel, Director of INTO DUST, said: “This is a story that really spoke to me on multiple levels and we thought, how can we pay tribute to Perween Rahman’s extraordinary life and work, whilst also making a film that sparks a conversation about the global water crisis. We stepped away from a traditional documentary format to tell a docudrama story that we hope people can emotionally connect to. What we also wanted to show is that when water starts to become scarce, it doesn’t just mean the taps are going dry. The effects are felt through all aspects of society - social, economic, political and environmental.”

After a series of postponements due to COVID-19, INTO DUST is now finally ready to be shared with the world and available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

You can also visit the film’s website, intodustmovie.com for more information on both the film and the global water crisis.

A panel discussion based on INTO DUST, titled How film can help bring about change – panel, is being hosted at World Water Week on August 24 (18:00-19:00 CEST). The panel will examine how film can be a tool to raise awareness of water insecurity, good governance, sustainable practices and the power of partnerships and collaboration. Registration is free, so if you are interested to attend this session virtually, click on this link to view the details of the panel and sign up.

