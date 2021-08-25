World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Ministers: Invest in Health Equity to Revive Prosperity

Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 3:17 pm
Press Release: APEC

APEC member economies are united in their call to close health gaps and ensure everyone in the region has access to safe and affordable healthcare. Members believe that strengthening health systems and capacity is essential to achieving sustainable recovery from COVID-19 and bringing back prosperity to the people.

Health ministers, academics, industry leaders and representatives from governmental and international organizations convened for the 11th APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy on Tuesday against the backdrop of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections globally due to the more transmissible Delta variant, which only highlighted the disparity in health systems’ capacity and vaccination coverage.

Opening the high-level meeting, New Zealand’s Minister of Health, Andrew Little, underlined the importance of close cooperation and coordinated response when confronted with an unprecedented and enduring health and economic crisis caused by the global COVID pandemic, urging members to step up collaboration in ensuring health equity.

“The pandemic has been with us for 20 months, and the world is still adjusting to the uncertainty it brings and the constant way the virus changes,” said Minister Little. “One thing that is certain, however, is that good health and economic prosperity are interdependent.”

“When we look across the world we can see the toll of COVID-19 has not been borne equally—either between countries or within countries. The poorest have been hardest hit,” he added. “We must work together, both within APEC and more widely, to put equity at the heart of all efforts to combat COVID-19.”

Vaccination coverage across APEC is noticeably diverse, ranging from 148 doses per 100 residents to a low of only one dose per 100 residents. As a result, the rate of fully vaccinated people across economies varies greatly, from as low as 0.2 percent to as high as 72 percent of the population as of mid-August.

Minister Little said international trade forums are critical to safeguard the equitable supply of vaccines and related COVID-19 therapeutic products and reflected on the advancements made during APEC 2021 in this area.

“This year, we are taking action to strengthen international supply chains for COVID-19 vaccines and related goods, to ensure their swift and efficient distribution,” he added. “It is vital we strengthen our collective efforts on trade barriers and that we help facilitate increased manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and related products.”

The high-level meeting also focused on the impact of COVID-19 on women and vulnerable groups. Members and experts discussed policy measures that support equitable access to healthcare services for these communities as well as enabling a safe return to work.

Read: APEC’s Vaccine Action Plan: Strengthening Immunization Programs in the Region

Members and experts advised to incorporate health equity into trade and supply chains for vaccines and other medical products, looking at the role of regulatory convergence to improve the resiliency of supply chain.

Sustainable investments in pandemic prevention and preparedness are also key to accelerate economic recovery, mitigate the negative impacts on livelihoods and reduce the possibility of future health shocks. Members agreed that investment in health systems is a strategic asset for economic resiliency.

“We all have a role to play in ensuring the global community emerges stronger from this pandemic,” Minister Little explained. “Our approach must be global, our commitment collective and our assistance must encompass all levels of society to ensure equitable outcomes. Through this dialogue, we can jointly reinforce our commitment to health equity and building resilient health systems, alongside sustainable economic growth.”

For more information on the Health Working Group, please visit here.

For more information on the Life Sciences Innovation Forum, please visit here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Leaked EU Diplomatic Cable: Delegation Of The EU To Ethiopia

While fighting between TDF/TPLF and ENDF/Amhara Forces continued on several fronts, OLA extended occupation of rural areas in Oromia Region and gained control over some important roads. There seems to be small to no appetite to start negotiating at this point... More>>


2021 Safe Cities Index: Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo Emerge Top Five, Copenhagen Takes Top Spot
The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) today releases the fourth edition of the Safe Cities Index (SCI). The index, which is the centre piece of a research project sponsored by NEC Corporation, ranks 60 cities worldwide across five continents. It measures the multifaceted nature of urban safety, with 76 indicators organised along five pillars: personal, health, infrastructure, digital, and – new this year – environmental security... More>>


Haiti: Earthquake leaves mounting death toll

Four days after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit south-western Haiti, the level of destruction and desperation is becoming increasingly evident, the United Nations said on Wednesday, noting that the death toll has surged to nearly 2,000...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 