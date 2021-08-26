Revealed: The Most Expensive Musicians To Support

A new study by Money.co.uk reveals that Eminem, Travis Scott and Drake are the most expensive artists for fans to support

The average cost of being an Eminem superfan is AU$4,073.31, for Travis Scott it's AU$3,081.62, and it's AU$2,119.16 to stan Drake

Meanwhile, Flo Rida, Chainsmokers and Pitbull are amongst the most budget-friendly artists to be a fully-fledged superfan of

New research by Money.co.uk has revealed that Eminem, Travis Scott and Drake are amongst the most expensive pop artists for fans to support.

Researching the average price of a ‘Superfan Starter Package’ for 65 of the world's biggest-selling pop acts, Eminem has been revealed as the most expensive artist for fans to support. This was calculated by adding up various fan-essential purchases for each artist, including the average price of an album download, cost of official merchandise products, typical price of gig tickets, the cost of authentically signed items, and the average price of a vinyl LP album.

Following the hefty price tag of stanning Eminem (AU$4,073.31) is Travis Scott fans who can expect to pay a grand total of AU$3,081.62 for a Superfan Starter Package, and Drake takes third place costing supporters an average of AU$2,119.16. Interestingly, it's rap artists dominating the top 10, with Kanye West ranking as the fourth-most expensive, Kendrick Lamar in fifth and Jay-Z in sixth.

Olivia Rodrigo is the only newcomer in the top 10 list, having released her debut single 'Drivers License' in January 2021, compared to the likes of Eminem who has been releasing music since 1999 and P!nk (who rounds off the top 10 most expensive music acts for fans) who's been comfortably in the Billboard charts since 2000.

Top 20 Most Expensive Music Acts For Fans

Rank Artist Superfan Starter Package AU$ 1 Eminem $4,073.31 2 Travis Scott $3,081.62 3 Drake $2,119.16 4 Kanye West $1,916.14 5 Kendrick Lamar $1,690.62 6 Jay-Z $1,403.98 7 Olivia Rodrigo $1,244.40 8 Justin Bieber $1,177.23 9 BTS $1,086.92 10 P!nk $1,046.87 11 Chris Brown $969.58 12 Beyonce $909.53 13 Jason Aldean $862.66 14 Justin Timberlake $849.09 15 Bruno Mars $824.74 16 Billie Eilish $796.68 17 Coldplay $747.97 18 Future $657.98 19 Zac Brown Band $656.66 20 Usher $620.12

The research also looked into the most budget-friendly artists to support, with Flo Rida, Chainsmokers and Pitbull taking the top three spots. Flo Rida supporters can expect to spend an average of AU$218.98 to sing along to the best-selling song 'Low' in concert, on download, wearing official merch, with a signed item. Whilst Chainsmokers will set you back AU$240.62 and Pitbull will set fans back AU$249.60.

More pop artists are also featured on this list is American rapper Doja Cat in fourth, New Zealander Lorde is in fifth, and Jason Derulo is the sixth cheapest modern pop star for fans to follow. Fans of 'WAP' will also be pleased to hear that Megan Thee Stallion is on the budget-friendly list with an average fan spending AU$304.40 for the complete superfan kit, followed by the Scottish icon Lewis Capaldi in eighth place, British girl-band Little Mix are ninth, and tenth place goes to David Guetta.

Top 20 Cheapest Music Acts For Fans

Rank Artist Superfan Starter Package AU$ 1 Flo Rida $218.98 2 Chainsmokers $240.62 3 Pitbull $249.60 4 Doja Cat $269.51 5 Lorde $284.69 6 Jason Derulo $295.91 7 Megan Thee Stallion $304.40 8 Lewis Capaldi $317.26 9 Little Mix $320.41 10 David Guetta $331.11 11 Cardi B $334.98 12 Camilla Cabello $335.04 13 Mumford & Sons $344.40 14 Ed Sheeran $352.79 15 Dua Lipa $358.30 16 Florida Georgia Line $372.72 17 Adele $374.05 18 Selena Gomez $376.13 19 Meghan Trainor $379.45 20 Ke$ha $380.59

For the full breakdown of results, including the full data on ticket prices, download prices, and official merchandise costs for each pop star, please visit: https://www.money.co.uk/credit-cards/super-fan-costs-for-popstars

