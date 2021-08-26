World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Revealed: The Most Expensive Musicians To Support

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 6:38 am
Press Release: money.co.uk

  • A new study by Money.co.uk reveals that Eminem, Travis Scott and Drake are the most expensive artists for fans to support
  • The average cost of being an Eminem superfan is AU$4,073.31, for Travis Scott it's AU$3,081.62, and it's AU$2,119.16 to stan Drake
  • Meanwhile, Flo Rida, Chainsmokers and Pitbull are amongst the most budget-friendly artists to be a fully-fledged superfan of

New research by Money.co.uk has revealed that Eminem, Travis Scott and Drake are amongst the most expensive pop artists for fans to support.

Researching the average price of a ‘Superfan Starter Package’ for 65 of the world's biggest-selling pop acts, Eminem has been revealed as the most expensive artist for fans to support. This was calculated by adding up various fan-essential purchases for each artist, including the average price of an album download, cost of official merchandise products, typical price of gig tickets, the cost of authentically signed items, and the average price of a vinyl LP album.

Following the hefty price tag of stanning Eminem (AU$4,073.31) is Travis Scott fans who can expect to pay a grand total of AU$3,081.62 for a Superfan Starter Package, and Drake takes third place costing supporters an average of AU$2,119.16. Interestingly, it's rap artists dominating the top 10, with Kanye West ranking as the fourth-most expensive, Kendrick Lamar in fifth and Jay-Z in sixth.

Olivia Rodrigo is the only newcomer in the top 10 list, having released her debut single 'Drivers License' in January 2021, compared to the likes of Eminem who has been releasing music since 1999 and P!nk (who rounds off the top 10 most expensive music acts for fans) who's been comfortably in the Billboard charts since 2000.

Top 20 Most Expensive Music Acts For Fans

RankArtistSuperfan Starter Package AU$
1Eminem$4,073.31
2Travis Scott$3,081.62
3Drake$2,119.16
4Kanye West$1,916.14
5Kendrick Lamar$1,690.62
6Jay-Z$1,403.98
7Olivia Rodrigo$1,244.40
8Justin Bieber$1,177.23
9BTS$1,086.92
10P!nk$1,046.87
11Chris Brown$969.58
12Beyonce$909.53
13Jason Aldean$862.66
14Justin Timberlake$849.09
15Bruno Mars$824.74
16Billie Eilish$796.68
17Coldplay$747.97
18Future$657.98
19Zac Brown Band$656.66
20Usher$620.12

The research also looked into the most budget-friendly artists to support, with Flo Rida, Chainsmokers and Pitbull taking the top three spots. Flo Rida supporters can expect to spend an average of AU$218.98 to sing along to the best-selling song 'Low' in concert, on download, wearing official merch, with a signed item. Whilst Chainsmokers will set you back AU$240.62 and Pitbull will set fans back AU$249.60.

More pop artists are also featured on this list is American rapper Doja Cat in fourth, New Zealander Lorde is in fifth, and Jason Derulo is the sixth cheapest modern pop star for fans to follow. Fans of 'WAP' will also be pleased to hear that Megan Thee Stallion is on the budget-friendly list with an average fan spending AU$304.40 for the complete superfan kit, followed by the Scottish icon Lewis Capaldi in eighth place, British girl-band Little Mix are ninth, and tenth place goes to David Guetta.

Top 20 Cheapest Music Acts For Fans

RankArtistSuperfan Starter Package AU$
1Flo Rida$218.98
2Chainsmokers$240.62
3Pitbull$249.60
4Doja Cat$269.51
5Lorde$284.69
6Jason Derulo$295.91
7Megan Thee Stallion$304.40
8Lewis Capaldi$317.26
9Little Mix$320.41
10David Guetta$331.11
11Cardi B$334.98
12Camilla Cabello$335.04
13Mumford & Sons$344.40
14Ed Sheeran$352.79
15Dua Lipa$358.30
16Florida Georgia Line$372.72
17Adele$374.05
18Selena Gomez$376.13
19Meghan Trainor$379.45
20Ke$ha$380.59

For the full breakdown of results, including the full data on ticket prices, download prices, and official merchandise costs for each pop star, please visit: https://www.money.co.uk/credit-cards/super-fan-costs-for-popstars

