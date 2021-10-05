World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mandalika Circuit Ready For Holding WorldSBK Championship: MGPA

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 6:50 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA) CEO prepares for Nov 19-21 MOTUL World Superbike Championship

LOMBOK, INDONESIA - (ACN Newswire) - The major work and the infrastructure at Mandalika Circuit, Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, is nearly 100 percent complete, stated Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA) CEO Ricky Baheramsjah. Supporting facilities - and vaccinations - are being accelerated in a bid to ensure the success of the MOTUL World Superbike (WorldSBK) Championship to be held at the Mandalika Circuit on November 19-21.

For the first time since 1997, WorldSBK returns to Indonesia for the final round of the 2021 season, set to take place at Mandalika Circuit. "The main work and circuit infrastructure are complete. Now, we are focusing on the operational aspects, including deploying the circuit staff and medical team as well as ensuring that we have adequate equipment," Baheramsjah said here on Saturday.

As of September 9, work on the supporting facilities had reached near 100 percent completion, comprising pit building, helipad and medical center which have reached 100 percent completion with the race control building being 92.25 percent complete. The tunnel spanning 65.57 meters in the Northern circuit and the 117.77 meter tunnel in the Southern circuit had also reached 99 percent completion as of Sept. 9.

As of August 4, the 17.36 kilometer bypass road linking Lombok International Airport with the Mandalika Tourism Special Economic Zone (KEK) had reached 81.17 percent completion. Meanwhile, access to the Circuit via the 748-meter road to Seger Beach and 244-meter road to Serenting Beach is ready.

In terms of COVID-19 vaccination, coverage in West Nusa Tenggara as of September 8, had reached 18.95 percent for the first dose and 9.84 percent for the complete dose. Baheramsjah noted that the provision of 1,025 million vaccine doses is being expedited to achieve 70 percent coverage. "Hence, we target 45 thousand people per day," he stated.

The committee has also prepared for traffic management at Lombok entrances, such as Bangsal Port, Lembar Port, Gili Mas Port, Kayangan Port and Lombok International Airport. Connectivity between Surabaya, the capital of East Java, and Bali to Mandalika has been strengthened, including managing the parking zones. "We are cooperating with the NTB Land Transport Organization (Organda) and have provided 46 Damri (state-owned busses)," he stated.

The Circuit has received the praise of MotoGP legend Mick Doohan, who, while attending the pre-launch at the Mandalika Grand Prix Association on September 23, observed that the track would blur the distinction between racing and holidaying.

"I am afraid that racers will not be able to distinguish between racing and vacation. Because the concept of the Mandalika circuit can be called a race tour, so here, racers, spectators and all those involved in the Mandalika MotoGP can enjoy the atmosphere of the circuit concept that is attached to this beach," Doohan remarked.

The former MotoGP racer, with world championship achievements during1994-1998, said that he considered the Mandalika circuit very challenging. "After seeing the track simulation and the layout, it is really great. It is a fast track, which means the race will be great and interesting for the drivers," Doohan said.

"Changes occur quickly from one point to another. This means it will be a very tight race, the competition will be fierce and the riders will find racing on the circuit extraordinary. The winner will be determined on the last lap. Very interesting," Doohan concluded.

Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MPGA) at www.themandalikagp.com, and
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcmf-Ot_hJlf7MF8nG-dQ3Q

Reporter: Juwita Trisna Rahayu, Editor: Fardah Assegaf, Copyright (C) Antara 2021

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: With Region ‘at A Crossroads’, Palestinian President Calls On UN’s Guterres To Convene International Peace Conference
The President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called on the UN Secretary-General to convene an international peace conference and said that to ensure that this initiative is not open-ended, Israel must withdraw from the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem within one year...More>>

Myanmar: Human Rights ‘Catastrophe’; UN Calls For Urgent Action

Urgent action is needed to prevent the situation in Myanmar from escalating into a “full-blown conflict”, the UNHigh Commissioner for Human RightsMichelle Bachelet warned on Thursday. Ms. Bachelet’s alert came in a new report from her office OHCHR...
More>>



Afghanistan: Healthcare System On Brink Of Collapse, As Hunger Hits 95 Per Cent Of Families

Afghanistan’s health system is on the brink of collapse, the head of the World Health Organisation, WHO, warned on Wednesday, while on the streets of Kabul, the hunger families are suffering is as acute in urban areas as the drought-stricken rural parts of the country... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 