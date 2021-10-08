Cotton Sustains More Than 100 Million Families Worldwide
A single metric tonne of cotton provides jobs for five people on average, often in some of the world’s most impoverished regions; that adds up around 100 million families across the globe.
To recognize these and other contributions, the United Nations is marking World Cotton Day, this Thursday.
Cotton is an important means of livelihood for millions of smallholders and attracts export revenues to some of the poorest countries. This makes the sector a key contributor to reaching the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
For the UN, this natural fabric “represents so much more than just a commodity”, it is “a life-changing product.”
Important source
Cotton is a major source of income for many rural laborers, including women. With this World Day, the UN wants to raise awareness of the critical role that cotton plays in economic development, international trade and poverty alleviation.
The initiative also wants to highlight the importance of sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.
Resilient and multipurpose
As a crop resistant to climatic changes, cotton can be planted in dry and arid zones. It occupies just 2.1 per cent of the world’s arable land, but it meets 27 per cent of the world’s textile needs.
Gordon Campbell: On The Civil War (and Looming Famine) In Ethiopia
When the United Nations wheels out its toughest language – Yemen in 2017 was /is“the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe” and (this week) the crisis in Ethiopia “ is a stain on our conscience” this is code. Yes, the United Nations is saying that things are really, really bad in those places...More>>
Henley and Partners: Passport Power Ranking Records Widest Ever Gap In Travel Freedom
The latest results and research from the Henley Passport Index show how proliferating barriers to entry over the past 18 months of the pandemic have resulted in the widest global mobility gap in its 16-year history...
More>>
Libya: Evidence Crimes Against Humanity And War Crimes Committed Since 2016, UN Report Finds
There are reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes have been committed in Libya, while violence perpetrated in prisons and against migrants there may amount to crimes against humanity... More>>
Focus On: UN SDGs
COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember
A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>
UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years
Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>
UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>
LATEST HEADLINES
- WORLD
- Disarmament Chief Asks States To ‘Redouble Efforts’ To Enforce Arms Embargoes 7:58 AM
- Cotton Sustains More Than 100 Million Families Worldwide 7:52 AM | UN News
- Ahead Of COP26 In Glasgow, UN To Raise Ambition For A Transport Revolution That ... 7:43 AM
- Hack The Planet Competition 2021 Finalists Offer Innovative Climate And Ocean So... 7:16 AM
- Distributed Energy System MSBX Built On Bitcoin Lightning Network With Whive Pro... 7:05 AM
- Asian Contents & Film Market 2021 Announces The Recipients Of The 3rd Asia Conte... 7:02 AM
- Middle East And North Africa Climate Week 2022 To Launch In March 6:51 AM | UNFCCC
- Pacific.Scoop
- Cafe Pacific
- PMC
- A Groundbreaking Survey Of The World’s Reefs Revea... 5:27 AM | admin
- Dylan Lawrence Joins The Raukawa Ki Te Tonga AHC B... 7:41 AM | admin
- America, With 4.21% Of World’s Population, Has 16%... 6:46 AM | admin
- Pacific Leaders Raise Climate Stakes For COP26 And... 05 Oct | admin
- Rnzaf Orion Crew Find Missing Kiribati Sailors 05 Oct | admin
- Bring West Papua Back To The United Nations Agenda 05 Oct | admin
- Public Continue To Donate To Aid Causes – Despite... 05 Oct | admin
- Behind the scenes investigation of Bougainville st... | cafe pacific
- Two decades on from 9/11 and a Pacific newsroom se... | cafe pacific
- Davey Edward, a Rainbow Warrior campaigner at Rong... | cafe pacific
- Open season again for Indonesian military trolls a... | cafe pacific
- Outrage over Indonesian officers for stomping on d... | cafe pacific
- 1981 Springbok tour protests retrospective â€“ and... | cafe pacific
- NZ nuclear-free activists, campaigners back Tahiti... | cafe pacific
- VIDEO: BBC refuses apology to Fiji after documenta... | niusedita
- AUDIO: Ex-detective calls on Fiji police to speed ... | niusedita
- Auckland Polyfest opens out to all cultures | niusedita
- Pasting content into a rich text editor field | david
- Pacific Media Centre style guide | Tony Murrow
- Toktok Issue 17 (Winter): Key speakers lining up f... | david
- Malcolm Evans cartoons | david