World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ni Hsin Signs HOA With MNA Energy To Develop Battery Technology For EV Two Wheelers

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 7:41 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Collaboration includes establishing battery-swapping platform and participation in MNAE's growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Ni Hsin EV Tech Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Main Market-listed Ni Hsin Group Berhad (formerly known as Ni Hsin Resources Berhad) ("Ni Hsin"), today entered into a Heads of Agreement ("HOA") with MNA Energy Sdn Bhd ("MNAE") to develop battery technology for electric motorcycles (EV Two Wheelers) as well as participate in the business and growth of MNAE.

MNAE was established in 2016 and has been awarded research grants by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) for the development of next-generation battery technology. MNAE produces battery energy storage systems for electric mobility and stationary applications such as telecommunications towers and solar energy farms. It is pioneering Electric Mobility-as-a-Service (EMaaS) in Malaysia, by developing SmartSwap - a game-changing turnkey solution for a battery swapping infrastructure for Electric Motorcycles.

The HOA signing was witnessed by Encik Muhammad Syukri Ibrahim, the Principal Private Secretary to the MOSTI Minister.

Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of Ni Hsin EV Tech Sdn Bhd, said: "We see EV Two Wheelers leading the adoption of alternative power sources that can reduce carbon footprint and transition towards a greener economy. We are developing, in collaboration with MNAE, an advanced battery system and a standardised battery swapping infrastructure for EV Two Wheelers that will be convenient to riders who can easily swap their depleted batteries with fully-charged ones at stations that we are setting up. We believe this will boost the use of EV Two Wheelers in urban areas".

"Our collaboration with MNAE complements our venture into the e-mobility business as battery systems are critical to EV Two Wheelers that we are developing in a collaboration with Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. We are now working towards getting the Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) permit from the Road Transport Department for these EV Two Wheelers as the VTA is important for MNAE's SmartSwap programme".

The battery swapping system developed by MNAE will feature battery tracking and management via cloud-connected network through which the battery's lifespan can be monitored. The system can be compared to the one launched by Gogoro, the Taiwanese battery-swapping refueling platform for urban EV Two Wheelers.

Khoo added, "Our collaboration with MNAE is also about supporting local capabilities in the development of green technology while promoting sustainability in line with our environmental, social and governance responsibilities. This is also in line with Malaysia's drive to encourage electric vehicle ownership and development of related infrastructure in the country".

The EV ecosystem is supported by Malaysia's National Automotive Policy, in which there are specific initiatives to strengthen the ecosystem. According to Dato' Seri Mohamed Azmin, Minister of International Trade and Industry in his winding-up speech for the 12th Malaysia Plan, these initiatives include critical parts manufacturers, standard setting as well as research and development leading to commercialisation of local EV technologies.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Nobel Peace Prize: Journalists Who ‘Speak Truth To Power’ Recognized

Two campaigning journalists were awarded the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres said was recognition that a free press is “essential for peace, justice, sustainable development and human rights – and the cornerstone for building fair and impartial institutions”...
More>>

Afghanistan: UN Chief Condemns ‘horrific’ Attack At Kunduz Mosque

At least 100 worshippers have been killed or injured after a suicide bomber targeted a Shia mosque, in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, according to news reports, during Friday prayers. The UN chief condemned the “horrific” attack “in the strongest terms”, noting that it represents the third assault on a religious institution, in less than a week... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Civil War (and Looming Famine) In Ethiopia
When the United Nations wheels out its toughest language – Yemen in 2017 was /is“the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe” and (this week) the crisis in Ethiopia “ is a stain on our conscience” this is code. Yes, the United Nations is saying that things are really, really bad in those places...More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

UN: More Than 130 Countries Expected To Announce National Commitments At UN Food Systems Summit
The Heads of State and Government from more than 90 countries are expected to announce their commitments to transform food systems to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the historic UN Food Systems Summit next week... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 