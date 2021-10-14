World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Niue Confirms Limited List For First Passenger Flight

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Government Of Niue

Seats Strictly Limited For Passenger Flights From 19 October

 

The Office of the Secretary of Government of Niue has been working closely with Cabinet on the list of stranded passengers intending to travel to Niue on the first passenger flight with Air New Zealand resuming on 19 October 2021 and all future flights.

Peleni Talagi, the Secretary of Government says that Niue would like to thank all passengers that have been affected with the cancellation of flights in the past few weeks due to New Zealand’s Lockdown because of the community spread of the Delta variant in Auckland.

“We sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding of all those that been stranded in New Zealand and acknowledge the passengers who have contacted our office relating to future travel dates. We are doing our best to work through the allocation of all passengers onto future flights subject to availability of MIQ accommodation ,” says Talagi.

Talagi adds that the final approved list of passengers has now been confirmed.

“The Office of the Secretary of Government will be contacting only those people who have been approved to travel on the first flight that re-commences on the Tuesday 19 October 2021.”

Those passengers who were originally booked for the 19 October 2021 will not be able to travel to Niue on this date due to limited availability of MIQ space.

“To avoid any disappointment, we are kindly requesting those passengers to contact our office before making any flights bookings as instructions have been provided by the Government of Niue to uplift only the first list passengers approved by Cabinet to travel.”

