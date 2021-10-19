West Papua Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Independence Day

On Thursday, October 19, 2021 officially people of West Papua celebrate the 10th Anniversary Independence Day of the Federal Republic of West Papua on October 19, 2021 in Jayapua State Capital of West Papua, Sorong Province, Doberai (Manokwari) Province, Mepago (Nabire) Province, Biak Province, Saireri (Serui) Province, Noemun (Timika) Province, Animha (Merauke) Province and Lapago (Wamena) Province.

The Provisional Government of the Federal Republic of West Papua has 19 Cabinet Ministers and State and Government Institutions, and local governments of 10 Provinces, 88 Regencies, 10 municipalities and 3 Special Areas. We are administering, running and strengthening the structure of the Provisional Government throughout the entire land of West Papua.

We are seeking credential international recognition of the independence from the United Nations and the United Nations to grant us membership and orderly and Peaceful transition and transfer of the power from the state of Indonesia to the State of West Papua which shall be carried out under the auspices of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force.

The Papua United Party and the Papuan Democratic Party were initiated and established by officials of the Provisional Government of the Federal Republic of West Papua. Two political parties can control and maintain political balance between people and government.

The United Mechanism of the UN Charter Chapter II article 4 no 1. Membership in the United Nations is open to all other peace loving states which accept the obligations contained in the present charter and, in the judgment of the organization are able and willing to carry out this obligations. The State of the Federal Republic of West Papua is Statehood is a threshold criteria and we invoke the United Nations to bring West Papua back to the United Nations’ agenda and the United Nations to grant us membership.

The Federal Republic of West Papua will guarantee all Indonesian people and Foreigners presently residing in West Papua the right to citizenship and ensure their safety and security from the time of independence and beyond.

The Federal Republic of West Papua is a peace-loving state which accept the obligations contained in the present UN Charter and we are able and willing to carry out these obligations.

Yoab Syatfle, Prime Minister Provisional Government of the Federal Republic of West Papua

