World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

EU Facilitates Surveillance: Access Now, PI, Demand An Investigation

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 9:18 pm
Press Release: Access Now

Today, Access Now joins Privacy International, Sea-Watch, BVMN, Homo Digitalis, and International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) in calling on the European Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly, to open an inquiry into several EU institutions’ failure to promote and respect human rights when transferring surveillance tools to third non-EU countries.

“The European Union has a responsibility to not only uphold the rights of people within its borders, but it must work to safeguard the rights of at-risk people in the non-EU countries it works with,” said Estelle Massé, Senior Policy Analyst and Global Data Protection Lead at Access Now.

The complaint follows Privacy International’s investigation last year which revealed how the European Commission and EU institutions — including the European Border and Coastguard Agency (Frontex) and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL) — provided funding and trainings to non-EU intelligence and security authorities in surveillance techniques, wiretapping tech, and biometric ID systems as a part of migration control and surveillance programs.

Notably, North African countries are receiving a large share of these programmes and trainings. “State of the art technology” was allocated to Tunisia and Morocco to establish a screening system for agencies to collect data at border crossing points. In Morocco, security officials were taught how to extract data from mobile phones using Xry and Ufed — extraction software produced by MSAB and Israeli-based Cellebrite. While members of the Algerian National Gendarmerie were trained on how to use anonymous and fake profiles to gather intelligence.

“Tools coming from the EU are being used to wreak havoc across North Africa,” said Marwa Fatafta, MENA Policy Manager at Access Now. “It’s not a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ for the millions of people whose rights are in jeopardy. We’re calling for accountability from the European Ombudsman.”

Through this complaint, the coalition calls on the European Ombudsman to:

  • Open an inquiry into whether the lack of prior human rights impact assessments constitutes maladministration, and if so, refer the matter to the relevant EU institutions and bodies;
  • Make recommendation(s) to the institutions concerned to ensure their compliance with EU law; and
  • Keep the complainants informed of the progress and outcome of any inquiries carried out with regard to the present complaint.

This complaint and the prior investigation by Privacy International raise important data protection red flags, in particular regarding the sharing of personal data between third country authorities and EU institutions. To address these matters and complement the work of the European Ombudsman, a copy of the complaint was also sent to the European Data Protection Supervisor urging the authority to initiate an investigation in the form of data protection audits.

Read the full complaint.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: UNHCR Chief Urges Better Support For 13 Million 'Exhausted' And Displaced Syrians
UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has urged greater international support for the more than 13 million Syrians who’ve been displaced in the past 10 years...More>>


>UN: Recent Kosovo-Serbia Tensions Could ‘Unravel Steady But Fragile Progress’

Tensions over vehicle licence plates and anti-smuggling operations, between authorities in Kosovo and Serbia, in recent weeks, may contribute to unravelling “steady but fragile progress made in rebuilding trust among communities” in Kosovo and Serbia...
More>>

ITUC: Nobel Prize In Economics Explodes Minimum Wage And Jobs Myth

The prize was awarded to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for real-world research in the 1990s that demonstrated, empirically, that the idea touted by conservative economists that higher minimum wages mean fewer jobs is not based on fact... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 