The 38th & 39th ASEAN Summit 2021: We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper

Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organization Malaysia (MERHROM) welcomes the 38th & 39th ASEAN Summit that will be held on 26-28 October 2021. The Theme of the ASEAN Summit – We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper brings another hope for the ASEAN community including the Rohingya and the people of Myanmar.

We deeply hope that this theme will be transformed into actions without further delay to protect the ASEAN community. We cannot prosper while the genocide and persecutions of ASEAN community take place in ASEAN. We cannot prosper while ASEAN community is facing persecutions in their own country, trapped in the IDP camps in their own country, became refugees in other countries, became victims of trafficking and stuck in the IDP camps, refugee camps and transit countries indefinitely.

How do we define the future of the ASEAN when millions of the ASEAN community have lost their future due to ongoing genocide and persecutions? The ASEAN must deal with the situation in Myanmar due to its huge impacts on the ASEAN member states. While the ASEAN practices the non-interference policy, the ASEAN must intervene when the internal issues impact the ASEAN member states. ASEAN must intervene timely and strategically to resolve the Myanmar issues as there is no sign that Myanmar will return to normalcy.

We are frustrated that the ASEAN Special Envoy, Erywan Yusof is not allowed to visit Myanmar and to meet various parties. This is the manifestation of Myanmar’s desire to improve the situation in the country.

While ASEAN member states are committed to implement the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework in a timely manner, Myanmar does not make significant efforts to save and protect its people from Covid-19 pandemic including access to oxygen, vaccination and humanitarian aid.

As the ASEAN recognizes that the political stability in ASEAN Member States is essential to achieving a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community, strategic intervention must be made to maintain the stability of ASEAN. While ASEAN recognized that the strength of the ASEAN Community lies in putting people at its centre and fulfilling their desire to live in a region of lasting peace, security and stability, sustained economic growth, shared prosperity, and social progress, ASEAN must initiate special measures to stop Rohingya genocide and persecutions of Myanmar people without further delay.

As ASEAN is committed to the purposes and principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, including adherence to the rule of law, good governance, the principles of democracy and constitutional government, respect for fundamental freedoms, and the promotion and protection of human rights, we hope there will be future for us and the rest of ASEAN community.

As much as ASEAN and the International community wants the Rohingya to return to Myanmar, the root cause of our problem must be resolved. The Rohingya Genocide must end to allow us to return home in a voluntary, safe and dignified manner. The Rohingya cannot live indefinitely in IDP camps, refugee camps or in exile. This is a gross human rights violation and unacceptable.

We call upon United Nations, USA, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, China, South Korea, India and the friends of ASEAN to stop the Rohingya Genocide and human rights violations in Myanmar. We really need your support for the ICJ and ICC process. We deeply hope the suffering of the Myanmar people will end particularly during the challenging Covid-19 Pandemic. We hope our voices will be heard.

We look forward to your active interventions to stop the Rohingya Genocide and persecutions of Myanmar people as well as to restore democracy and human rights in Myanmar.

