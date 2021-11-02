World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

G20 Leaders Declaration: Action On Jobs And Just Transition Must Drive Recovery

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 6:57 am
Press Release: ITUC

High level consensus from G20 leaders urgently requires national action plans to create jobs with Just Transition. The convergence of crises: inequality, the global pandemic and the climate emergency has exposed workers to the greatest social and economic shock in a generation.

G20 leaders recognised that the global health and economic crisis has affected billions of lives and puts at risk progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

We are in a race against time put in place action plans to deliver on G20 commitments. 575 million jobs are needed by 2030 to stabilise the economy, with Just Transition plans to create climate friendly jobs and keep the world on a pathway to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” said Sharan Burrow, General Secretary, ITUC

COVID-19 Vaccine: Support for global vaccinations with the aim of vaccinating 40% of population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid 2022 as recommended by the WHO but universal access to vaccines requires fundamental changes to intellectual property rights and investment in vaccine manufacturing in developing countries.

Environment and climate action: Recognition of action required to protect bio-diversity, reduce methane gasses and act on climate this decade but with no agreed exit from fossil fuels - we need national action plans with jobs, just transition measures and finance that meets the test of the Paris Agreement.

Support for vulnerable countries: The $100 billion goal for re-channeling of Special Drawing Rights (SDR), and the support for the Resilience and Sustainability Trust Fund are signs of good progress, but these should be the absolute minimum, and other options and a larger reallocation are needed.

Gender equality and women’s empowerment: Commitments to gender equality are noted, however G20 leaders are reminded that urgent action as women lost $800 billion in lost income during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, equivalent of the combined wealth of 98 countries.

Employment and social protection: Reinforcing the need for social dialogue and jobs with social protection and Just Transition are important steps which require national jobs plans and just transition plans. Support for a Global Social Protection Fund is critical for realising social protection for the world’s poorest countries.

G20 commitments to a human centred recovery and decent work are important to building the new social contract. The G20 under the Presidency of Indonesia in 2022 must ensure engagement with the L20 and social partners is central to discussions in order to rebuild trust with working people through accountability and measurable actions,” said Sharan Burrow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>


ILO: Pandemic Impact On Jobs, Worse Than Expected

The jobs recovery is stalled worldwide and disparities between advanced and developing economies threaten the whole global economy, warned the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 