COP26: Greenpeace Challenges Ardern Govt To Get Real On Climate

The New Zealand Government is under pressure to come up with a real climate emission reduction plan to present next year, after the COP26 climate summit agreed that Governments must bring back updated targets in 2022.

"The New Zealand Government presented a fake target to the Glasgow climate summit as most of the ‘reductions’ weren’t reductions at all, but were just dodgy offshore carbon credits," says Greenpeace Aotearoa executive director Dr. Russel Norman.

"The pressure is now on to present a real climate reduction plan to next year’s climate meeting in Egypt. That means the Government must have a plan to cut emissions in agriculture and transport - our two biggest climate polluters. They can’t just spend money buying offshore carbon credits.

"COP26 has ended in Glasgow, with hopes of keeping warming under 1.5 degrees hanging by a thread. While the deal recognises the need for deep emissions cuts this decade, those commitments have been kicked down the road to next year."

One of the final agreements of COP26 was for nations to "revisit and strengthen" Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) before returning to COP27 in Egypt next year.

"The pressure is now on for James Shaw to return to COP27 with a plan to significantly reduce emissions from agriculture and transport," says Norman.

