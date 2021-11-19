2021 London International Awards New Zealand Winners Announced | New Zealand Takes Home Three Silver Statues
Saatchi & Saatchi named Regional Network Of
The Year for
Australia/New Zealand
(New York, 17th November 2021) The prestigious London International Awards (LIA), continuing its tradition of a total focus on creativity is pleased to reveal its 2021 winners from across 25 media.
LIA, which was created for creatives, awarded 16 Grand LIAs, 148 Gold, 332 Silver and 467 Bronze winners. There were also 340 finalists who made the shortlist. The high caliber judges from across the planet judged virtually over several weeks; each juror viewed and scored every entry within their medium before meeting together in virtual judging rooms. Each jury along with their president convened virtually for the final round of judging to decide the trophy winners and ensure all work was judged equally through careful deliberations and robust discussions.
New Zealand score three Silver Statues at LIA 2021.
In total, 963 LIA statues and 340 finalists were awarded to 53 countries with the United States leading with 217 awards, followed by the United Kingdom with 93, Germany with 92 and Australia with 75 statue winners.
Saatchi & Saatchi was named Regional Network Of The Year for Australia and New Zealand, wins from Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand contributed to this prestigious award.
NEW ZEALAND’s three Statue wins go to Assembly and Saatchi & Saatchi:
Assembly, Auckland
- Silver - Music Video - Animation for George Harrison titled “Isn't It a Pity”
Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, Auckland
- Silver - Online Film - Public Service/NGO/Charities Campaign for Global Women titled A Career-Limiting Film - "Cookie", "Tie", "Window"
- Silver - TV/Cinema - Public Service/NGO/Charities Campaign for Global Women titled A Career-Limiting Film - "Cookie", "Tie", "Window"
This year, 16 GRAND LIAs were awarded:
Publicis Italy, Milan was awarded the Ambient & Activation Grand LIA for Heineken titled “Shutter Ads”
Ogilvy UK, London was awarded the Billboard Grand LIA for Dove titled “Amanda", "Patricia", "Patrick", ""
R/GA California, San Francisco was awarded the Creative Use of Data Grand LIA for Reddit titled “Up The Vote”
Jones Knowles Ritchie, New York was awarded the Design Grand LIA for Burger King titled “Your Way, Way Better”
750mph, London was awarded the Health & Wellness - Craft Grand LIA for Libresse titled “#wombstories”
DAVID, Madrid was awarded the Integration Grand LIA for Burger King titled “Stevenage Challenge”
CANJA Audio Culture, Curitiba was awarded the Music & Sound Grand LIA for Fala Mulher titled “2breakthesilence”
DAVID, Madrid was awarded the Non-Traditional Grand LIA for Burger King titled “Stevenage Challenge”
Burger King was awarded the Online Film Grand LIA for Burger King titled “Moldy Whopper”
Dentsu Inc., Tokyo was awarded the Package Design Grand LIA for Pocky titled “The Gift”
BWM Isobar, Sydney was awarded the Pharma & Medical Grand LIA for Garvan Institute of Medical Research titled “Disease Dilemmas”
Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, New York was awarded the Pharma & Medical - Craft Grand LIA for Tikkun Olam Makers: TOM titled “The Prescription Paper Pill Bottle”
Burger King was awarded the Print Grand LIA for Burger King titled “Moldy Whopper”
Riff Raff Films, London was awarded the Production & Post-Production Grand LIA for Burberry titled “Festive”
draftLine Colombia, Bogotá was awarded the Transformative Business Impact Grand LIA for Tienda Cerca titled “Tienda Cerca”
BETC Paris, Paris was awarded the TV/Cinema Grand LIA for Lacoste titled “Crocodile Inside”
LIA’s Of The Year Awards are calculated based on a point system of winning work chosen by the Juries across all media. LIA uses the company credits from within the entry form that are input at time of entry to award those points. LIA does not calculate points for the Entering Company. The Network, Agency, Production Company, Post-Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Radio & Audio Company and Health and Medical Companies that attain the highest scores based on entries that win Statues or attain Finalists status will be honored with Of The Year Awards.
The following companies were honored with the 2021 Global Of The Year Awards:
Global Client Of The Year: Burger King
Global Network Of The Year: Ogilvy
Global Agency Of The Year: Publicis Italy, Milan
Global Independent Network Of The Year: Serviceplan
Global Independent Agency Of The Year: Serviceplan, Munich
Global Production Company Of The Year: Landia, Madrid
Global Post-Production Company Of The Year: Framestore, London
Global Music & Sound Company Of The Year: 750mph, London
Global Design Company Of The Year: Jones Knowles Ritchie
Global Radio & Audio Company Of The Year: Studio Funk, Hamburg
Global Health and Pharma Network Of The Year: McCann Health
Global Health Agency Of The Year: McCann Health, New York
Global Pharma Agency Of The Year: Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, New York
Global Independent Health Agency Of The Year: The Bloc, New York
The following companies were honored with the 2021 Regional Of The Year Awards for Australia & New Zealand:
Regional Network Of The Year: Saatchi & Saatchi
Regional Agency Of The Year: Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, Melbourne
Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: Thinkerbell Australia
Regional Production Company Of The Year: Revolver
Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: The Editors, Melbourne
Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: Rumble Studios, Sydney
The following companies were honored with the 2021 Regional Of The Year Awards for Asia:
Regional Network Of The Year: Ogilvy
Regional Agency Of The Year: Dentsu Inc., Tokyo
Regional Production Company Of The Year: Knights Media & Films, Mumbai
Regional Design Companies Of The Year: PEN Inc., Tokyo / Creative Power Unit, Tokyo
The following companies were honored with the 2021 Regional Of The Year Awards for Europe:
Regional Network Of The Year: Ogilvy
Regional Agency Of The Year: Publicis Italy, Milan
Regional Independent Network Of The Year: Serviceplan
Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: Serviceplan, Munich
Regional Design Company Of The Year: Bold NoA, Stockholm
Regional Production Company Of The Year: Landia, Madrid
Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: Framestore, London
Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: 750mph, London
Regional Radio & Audio Company Of The Year: Studio Funk, Hamburg
Regional Health Agency Of The Year: McCann Health, London
Regional Pharma Agency Of The Year: Havas Lynx, Manchester
The following companies were honored with the 2021 Regional Of The Year Awards for Middle East & Africa:
Regional Network Of The Year: Ogilvy
Regional Agency Of The Year: FP7 McCann, Dubai
Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: Promise, Johannesburg
Regional Production Company Of The Year: Goldmine Films, Dubai
The following companies were honored with the 2021 Regional Of The Year Awards for North America:
Regional Network Of The Year: Ogilvy
Regional Agency Of The Year: DAVID, Miami
Regional Independent Network Of The Year: FRED & FARID
Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: No Fixed Address, Toronto
Regional Production Company Of The Year: The Colony, New York
Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: Company 3, New York
Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: Barking Owl, Los Angeles
Regional Health Agency Of The Year: McCann Health, New York
Regional Pharma Agency Of The Year: Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, New York
Regional Independent Health Agency Of The Year: The Bloc, New York
The following companies were honored with the 2021 Regional Of The Year Awards for South America:
Regional Network Of The Year: Wunderman Thompson
Regional Agency Of The Year: Wunderman Thompson Argentina, Buenos Aires
Regional Production Company Of The Year: LaDoble, Buenos Aires
Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: LightFarm Studios, Rio de Janeiro
Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: CANJA Audio Culture, Curitiba
To view all the Winners and Finalists with media and full creative credits, visit https://www.liaentries.com/winners