2021 London International Awards New Zealand Winners Announced | New Zealand Takes Home Three Silver Statues

Saatchi & Saatchi named Regional Network Of The Year for

Australia/New Zealand

(New York, 17th November 2021) The prestigious London International Awards (LIA), continuing its tradition of a total focus on creativity is pleased to reveal its 2021 winners from across 25 media.

LIA, which was created for creatives, awarded 16 Grand LIAs, 148 Gold, 332 Silver and 467 Bronze winners. There were also 340 finalists who made the shortlist. The high caliber judges from across the planet judged virtually over several weeks; each juror viewed and scored every entry within their medium before meeting together in virtual judging rooms. Each jury along with their president convened virtually for the final round of judging to decide the trophy winners and ensure all work was judged equally through careful deliberations and robust discussions.

New Zealand score three Silver Statues at LIA 2021.

In total, 963 LIA statues and 340 finalists were awarded to 53 countries with the United States leading with 217 awards, followed by the United Kingdom with 93, Germany with 92 and Australia with 75 statue winners.

Saatchi & Saatchi was named Regional Network Of The Year for Australia and New Zealand, wins from Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand contributed to this prestigious award.

NEW ZEALAND’s three Statue wins go to Assembly and Saatchi & Saatchi:

Assembly, Auckland

Silver - Music Video - Animation for George Harrison titled “Isn't It a Pity”

Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, Auckland

Silver - Online Film - Public Service/NGO/Charities Campaign for Global Women titled A Career-Limiting Film - "Cookie", "Tie", "Window"

Share your wins! This year we have created digital statues personalized for your awards!

This year, 16 GRAND LIAs were awarded:

Publicis Italy, Milan was awarded the Ambient & Activation Grand LIA for Heineken titled “Shutter Ads”

Ogilvy UK, London was awarded the Billboard Grand LIA for Dove titled “Amanda", "Patricia", "Patrick", ""

R/GA California, San Francisco was awarded the Creative Use of Data Grand LIA for Reddit titled “Up The Vote”

Jones Knowles Ritchie, New York was awarded the Design Grand LIA for Burger King titled “Your Way, Way Better”

750mph, London was awarded the Health & Wellness - Craft Grand LIA for Libresse titled “#wombstories”

DAVID, Madrid was awarded the Integration Grand LIA for Burger King titled “Stevenage Challenge”

CANJA Audio Culture, Curitiba was awarded the Music & Sound Grand LIA for Fala Mulher titled “2breakthesilence”

DAVID, Madrid was awarded the Non-Traditional Grand LIA for Burger King titled “Stevenage Challenge”

Burger King was awarded the Online Film Grand LIA for Burger King titled “Moldy Whopper”

Dentsu Inc., Tokyo was awarded the Package Design Grand LIA for Pocky titled “The Gift”

BWM Isobar, Sydney was awarded the Pharma & Medical Grand LIA for Garvan Institute of Medical Research titled “Disease Dilemmas”

Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, New York was awarded the Pharma & Medical - Craft Grand LIA for Tikkun Olam Makers: TOM titled “The Prescription Paper Pill Bottle”

Burger King was awarded the Print Grand LIA for Burger King titled “Moldy Whopper”

Riff Raff Films, London was awarded the Production & Post-Production Grand LIA for Burberry titled “Festive”

draftLine Colombia, Bogotá was awarded the Transformative Business Impact Grand LIA for Tienda Cerca titled “Tienda Cerca”

BETC Paris, Paris was awarded the TV/Cinema Grand LIA for Lacoste titled “Crocodile Inside”

LIA’s Of The Year Awards are calculated based on a point system of winning work chosen by the Juries across all media. LIA uses the company credits from within the entry form that are input at time of entry to award those points. LIA does not calculate points for the Entering Company. The Network, Agency, Production Company, Post-Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Radio & Audio Company and Health and Medical Companies that attain the highest scores based on entries that win Statues or attain Finalists status will be honored with Of The Year Awards.

The following companies were honored with the 2021 Global Of The Year Awards:

Global Client Of The Year: Burger King

Global Network Of The Year: Ogilvy

Global Agency Of The Year: Publicis Italy, Milan

Global Independent Network Of The Year: Serviceplan

Global Independent Agency Of The Year: Serviceplan, Munich

Global Production Company Of The Year: Landia, Madrid

Global Post-Production Company Of The Year: Framestore, London

Global Music & Sound Company Of The Year: 750mph, London

Global Design Company Of The Year: Jones Knowles Ritchie

Global Radio & Audio Company Of The Year: Studio Funk, Hamburg

Global Health and Pharma Network Of The Year: McCann Health

Global Health Agency Of The Year: McCann Health, New York

Global Pharma Agency Of The Year: Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, New York

Global Independent Health Agency Of The Year: The Bloc, New York

The following companies were honored with the 2021 Regional Of The Year Awards for Australia & New Zealand:

Regional Network Of The Year: Saatchi & Saatchi

Regional Agency Of The Year: Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, Melbourne

Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: Thinkerbell Australia

Regional Production Company Of The Year: Revolver

Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: The Editors, Melbourne

Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: Rumble Studios, Sydney

The following companies were honored with the 2021 Regional Of The Year Awards for Asia:

Regional Network Of The Year: Ogilvy

Regional Agency Of The Year: Dentsu Inc., Tokyo

Regional Production Company Of The Year: Knights Media & Films, Mumbai

Regional Design Companies Of The Year: PEN Inc., Tokyo / Creative Power Unit, Tokyo

The following companies were honored with the 2021 Regional Of The Year Awards for Europe:

Regional Network Of The Year: Ogilvy

Regional Agency Of The Year: Publicis Italy, Milan

Regional Independent Network Of The Year: Serviceplan

Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: Serviceplan, Munich

Regional Design Company Of The Year: Bold NoA, Stockholm

Regional Production Company Of The Year: Landia, Madrid

Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: Framestore, London

Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: 750mph, London

Regional Radio & Audio Company Of The Year: Studio Funk, Hamburg

Regional Health Agency Of The Year: McCann Health, London

Regional Pharma Agency Of The Year: Havas Lynx, Manchester

The following companies were honored with the 2021 Regional Of The Year Awards for Middle East & Africa:

Regional Network Of The Year: Ogilvy

Regional Agency Of The Year: FP7 McCann, Dubai

Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: Promise, Johannesburg

Regional Production Company Of The Year: Goldmine Films, Dubai

The following companies were honored with the 2021 Regional Of The Year Awards for North America:

Regional Network Of The Year: Ogilvy

Regional Agency Of The Year: DAVID, Miami

Regional Independent Network Of The Year: FRED & FARID

Regional Independent Agency Of The Year: No Fixed Address, Toronto

Regional Production Company Of The Year: The Colony, New York

Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: Company 3, New York

Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: Barking Owl, Los Angeles

Regional Health Agency Of The Year: McCann Health, New York

Regional Pharma Agency Of The Year: Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, New York

Regional Independent Health Agency Of The Year: The Bloc, New York

The following companies were honored with the 2021 Regional Of The Year Awards for South America:

Regional Network Of The Year: Wunderman Thompson

Regional Agency Of The Year: Wunderman Thompson Argentina, Buenos Aires

Regional Production Company Of The Year: LaDoble, Buenos Aires

Regional Post-Production Company Of The Year: LightFarm Studios, Rio de Janeiro

Regional Music & Sound Company Of The Year: CANJA Audio Culture, Curitiba

To view all the Winners and Finalists with media and full creative credits, visit https://www.liaentries.com/winners

