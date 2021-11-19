World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

16th International Renewable Energy Storage Conference: Call For Abstracts 2022 Opened

Friday, 19 November 2021, 7:15 am
Press Release: EUROSOLAR

Bonn, Germany. The Call for Abstracts for the 16th International Renewable Energy Storage (IRES) Conference is now launched. The next IRES, the world's leading science and technology conference on this topic, will take place from September 20-22, 2022. Science and technology experts from academia and industry are invited to submit abstracts on their research in renewable energy storage systems. Relevant scientific papers in policy, finance and law are also welcome. This year, a thematic emphasis is placed on decarbonising industries through the use of renewable energy storage and related systems. The conference is organized by EUROSOLAR, the European Association for Renewable Energies.

"In particular, converting industry to C02-free processes is one of the most important tasks in the coming years to achieve our climate goals. In order to bring the necessary renewable energies into use, the increased use of storage technologies is essential," said Dr Peter Schossig of the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and Chair of the IRES Scientific Committee. "This is why we have placed an important thematic focus on this application area for 2022."

International Platform on Storage Systems for Renewable Energies

Since its inception in 2006, the conference has become an international platform for representatives from science, research and politics - also focusing on essential infrastructure. "The results of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow alone were insufficient to achieve climate stability: business and politics are called upon to push ahead with the transformation of our energy systems. This turnaround will only succeed through a consistent and comprehensive implementation of a storage infrastructure from heat to electricity, from sector coupling to system integration," said Professor Peter Droege, President of EUROSOLAR and Chair of the IRES Organising Committee.

Submission of Abstracts

The deadline for submitting an abstract is March 31, 2022. Submitted abstracts will be reviewed by the IRES Scientific Committee and, if positive, selected for the program as a paper or poster presentation for the upcoming conference. The conference is currently being planned as a hybrid event with Messe Düsseldorf. All instructions for the Call for Abstracts can be found under the following link: www.ires22.org.

About the International Renewable Energy Storage (IRES) Conference

The International Renewable Energy Storage (IRES) Conference is the world's largest refereed science and technology conference in storage and related systems for renewable energy. The conference provides a comprehensive scientific treatment of energy storage technologies and systems that can enable the global transition to decarbonisation of economies and their industries through renewable energy systems. The IRES conference is organised by and trademark of EUROSOLAR, the European Association for Renewable Energies.

About EUROSOLAR

EUROSOLAR, the European Association for Renewable Energies, is a non-profit organization and independent of political parties, institutions, companies and interest groups. EUROSOLAR develops and stimulates political and economic action plans and concepts for the introduction of renewable energies. This ranges from market introduction strategies to proposals for further research and development policies, from tax policy subsidies to arms conversion with solar energy, from the contribution of solar energy to the Global South to agricultural, transport and construction policies. EUROSOLAR was founded in 1988 by Dr Hermann Scheer and has its head office is in Bonn, Germany. President of EUROSOLAR is Prof. Peter Droege.

© Scoop Media

