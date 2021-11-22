World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Midday Protest Calls On Pfizer To Share Vaccine Knowledge And Enable Increased Global Production

Monday, 22 November 2021, 8:44 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Midday protest calls on Pfizer to share vaccine knowledge and enable increased global production ahead of World Trade meetings on vaccine monopolies

An alliance of health, human rights and fair-trade organisations have today joined forces to rally today at 12 pm outside Pfizer Australia’s office at 151 Clarence St, Sydney.

They are calling for the pharmaceuticals giant to put the Covid-19 vaccination needs of millions of people in low and lower-middle income countries ahead of its own revenue targets.

The protesters are asking Pfizer, which recently announced revenue forecasts of US$36 billion from Covid-19 vaccine sales this year, to share their vaccine knowledge and to stop lobbying against changes to World Trade Organisation intellectual property rules that would allow low and lower-middle income countries to ramp-up production of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

The protest comes as advocates around the world call for urgent international action ahead of a World Trade Organization Ministerial Meeting on November 29, where a temporary waiver on vaccine monopolies will be decided.

In July, a task force led by the World Health Organization, World Trade Organization, World Bank and International Monetary Fund set a clear target to vaccinate 40% of people in every low and lower-middle income country by the end of 2021, to protect them from Covid-19. Yet, with less than 50 days until the end of the year, the African continent is at a vaccination rate of less than 10%. In some countries, it’s less than 1%. Less than 10% of Pfizer’s available doses have been sold to low and lower-middle income countries.

Ry Atkinson, Strategic Campaigns Associate for Amnesty International Australia, said: “Ensuring vaccine access for as many people as possible as quickly as possible, is the most effective route out of this human rights health crisis. The handful of companies that successfully developed Covid-19 vaccines should be heroes. Instead, companies like Pfizer have played a decisive role in limiting global vaccine production and obstructing fair access to a life-saving health product. Pfizer has monopolised intellectual property, blocked technology transfers, and lobbied aggressively against measures that would expand the global manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines, while selling their available doses almost exclusively to wealthy countries.”

Dr Patricia Ranald, Convener of the. Australian Fair Trade and Investment Network (AFTINET) said: “It’s time to say no to Pfizer’s profiteering. Pfizer has refused to share its knowledge to enable more vaccines to be produced in developing countries and is playing a leading role in lobbying against a temporary waiver of WTO rules which would enable such sharing. We call on Pfizer to stop lobbying against the waiver and to share its knowledge to save millions of lives.”

Jennifer Tierney, Executive Director of Médecins Sans Frontières Australia, said:

'I’m personally feeling gutted that over and over again the global community has had the chance to come together and fight this crisis and has declined to do so, leaving millions of people in the developing world to die. I’d like somebody to restore my faith in humanity and open up the opportunity for equal access to vaccines and treatments.”

Lyn Morgain, Chief Executive Oxfam Australia, said: "The only way to end this pandemic is to ensure everyone everywhere has access to a vaccine. Pfizer's ongoing prioritisation of profits over global health is unethical. Pfizer must share its technology and know-how with other qualified manufacturers so that everyone, everywhere can have access to these lifesaving vaccines.”

Kate Lee, Executive Officer, Union Aid Abroad - APHEDA, said: “In Africa, less than 7% of the population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with some countries less than 1%. It’s obscene that in a global pandemic and on top of mega profits from the public investment they received to develop the COVID vaccines. Pfizer and other big drug companies are refusing to even temporarily forgo their patent rights on these drugs. A proposed TRIPS Waiver on patents will enable faster production and access of these life-saving vaccines and other products for the global south. We demand the WTO approve a TRIPS Waiver on COVID-19 vaccines this month and demand Pfizer stop lobbying against such an action.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Ethiopia: Mass Arbitrary Arrests Target Tigrayans, Says UN Rights Office

Over the past week, mass arrests of people reportedly of Tigrayan origin have continued in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and elsewhere, the UN rights office said on Tuesday. The alert from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) comes as the World Food Programme (WFP) described the aid situation for vulnerable people in Tigray as “hand-to-mouth”... More>>

Economist Intelligence Unit: Most Industries Will Return To Pre-pandemic Levels In 2022
A new report from EIU forecasts growth and assesses key risks in seven business sectors for 2022, as they try to recover from the prolonged impact of the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The report argues that although a recovery is now firmly underway, new risks are emerging, including climate change and higher taxes...More>>


Oxfam: Pfizer, BioNTech And Moderna Making US$1,000 Profit Every Second While World’s Poorest Remain Largely Unvaccinated

New figures from the Peoples Vaccine Alliance reveal that the companies behind two of the most successful COVID vaccines – Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna – are making combined profits of US$65,000 (NZ$92,000) every minute. The figures based on the latest company reports are released as CEOs from pharmaceutical industry meet for the annual STAT summit...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 