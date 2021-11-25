World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Human Rights Expert To Visit Nepal To Assess Poverty

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 6:35 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (24 November 2021) – The UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Olivier De Schutter, will visit Nepal from 29 November to 9 December 2021 to examine the Government’s efforts to alleviate poverty.

"Nepal has taken impressive steps to reduce multidimensional poverty in recent years,” said De Schutter, an independent expert appointed by the Human Rights Council to monitor, report, and advise on poverty and human rights.

“I welcome the Government’s commitment to further reduce it by more than half and to cover 60 percent of the population with some form of social protection by 2024. My visit will be an opportunity to assess progress towards these goals and recommend how the government can best support those in poverty.”

As Nepal recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, floods and landslides, and begins to implement constitutional provisions to protect the most vulnerable, De Schutter plans to look at the adequacy of the social protection system, including protections for the estimated 77 percent of informal workers in the country. Other issues include how Nepal guarantees access to land without discrimination, and the situation of groups disproportionately impacted by poverty.

De Schutter will hold policy roundtables and meetings in Kathmandu and in Karnali and Lumbini provinces, as well as Province 2. He will meet with national and local government officials, individuals and communities affected by poverty, as well as international and civil society organizations. A preliminary schedule of the visit is available here.

The visit of the Special Rapporteur is grounded in extensive input and research in advance of the mission, including a review of publicly available information, more than 30 advance consultations with Nepali organizations and experts, and a dozen written submissions from researchers, civil society, international organizations, and others.

At the end of his visit, the Special Rapporteur will share his preliminary conclusions and recommendations at a news conference – in person and live-streamed – on 9 December 2021 at 12:00 noon local time. Physical access will be strictly limited to journalists, who will be sent details in advance. Details will also be available on the Special Rapporteur's website.

The final report of the Special Rapporteur will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in June 2022.

 

Mr. Olivier De Schutter was appointed UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights by the UN Human Rights Council on 1 May 2020. The Special Rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council's independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organisation and serve in their individual capacity.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Human Rights: China Journalist Jailed For COVID Reporting Seriously Ill, Must Be Released
UN human rights experts* today urged China to immediately release imprisoned citizen journalist and woman human rights defender Zhang Zhan on humanitarian grounds, saying her health is deteriorating rapidly and her life is in danger... More>>

CID: PNG Deadly Covid Crisis Getting Worse
People in Papua New Guinea are not getting enough Covid vaccines due to misinformation. This is causing immense stress and suffering throughout the country, says Quenelda Clegg Chair of CID’s Humanitarian Network...More>>


Sudan: Bachelet Condemns Killings Of Peaceful Protesters

At least 39 people have been killed by security forces in Sudan since the 25 October military coup, 15 of whom were reportedly shot dead on Wednesday, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 