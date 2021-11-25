World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

30 Years Of 16 Days And We Are Still Fighting The Scourge Of Violence Against Women In The Pacific

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Family Planning

As the annual 16 Days of Activism against violence against women and girls (VAWG) begins, a New Zealand Parliamentarians group call for greater efforts to combat violence against women and girls in our region, which must be led by our Pacific partners.

There are strong links between VAWG and access to sexual and reproductive health and rights. Women who have been physically or sexually abused are one and half times more likely to have a sexually transmissible infection (in some regions HIV), and two times more likely to have an abortion (2013 figures). Intimate partner violence in pregnancy also increases the likelihood of miscarriage, stillbirth, pre-term delivery and low birth weight babies.

The numbers of women impacted are significant. A 2016 study by The Fiji Women's Rights Movement revealed that out of one thousand women surveyed, one in five had experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. In Tonga, 8% of women experienced physical violence during pregnancy.

Our region continues to have one of the world's highest rates of domestic and sexual violence with an average across the countries of two in every three women in Pacific Island countries experiencing intimate partner violence across their lifetimes.

While there have been exciting developments across the Pacific, such as the successful establishment of The Sexual Harassment Policy for the Tonga Public Service in March this year, much more work remains to be done to ensure every woman and girl living in the Pacific is free from violence.

Angie Warren-Clark MP, Chair of the New Zealand Parliamentarians Group on Population and Development (NZPPD), said:

Prioritising sexual and reproductive health and rights for all is one of the key pieces in the puzzle to improving the lives of women and girls, and reducing the violence against them. Sexual and reproductive health and rights are vital for a person’s overall health and wellbeing and promote equitable access to education and economic opportunities. We must engage all genders in these important conversations to improve the lives of women and girls.

Hon Louise Upston MP, NZPPD Vice-Chair, added:

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the challenges facing women especially across the Pacific, disrupting access to sexual and reproductive health services including maternal health care. We need to ensure that our responses to COVID-19 are gender sensitive and address the ongoing violence women and girls face in their communities across the Pacific.

Notes to editors

-16 Days of Activism against violence against women and girls is an international campaign that takes place each year. It commences on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, until 10 December, Human Rights Day. This year marks its 30th anniversary.

-NZPPD is a cross-party parliamentary group which focus on population and development issues in the Pacific including sexual and reproductive health and rights and women’s empowerment.

 

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Family Planning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Human Rights: China Journalist Jailed For COVID Reporting Seriously Ill, Must Be Released
UN human rights experts* today urged China to immediately release imprisoned citizen journalist and woman human rights defender Zhang Zhan on humanitarian grounds, saying her health is deteriorating rapidly and her life is in danger... More>>

CID: PNG Deadly Covid Crisis Getting Worse
People in Papua New Guinea are not getting enough Covid vaccines due to misinformation. This is causing immense stress and suffering throughout the country, says Quenelda Clegg Chair of CID’s Humanitarian Network...More>>


Sudan: Bachelet Condemns Killings Of Peaceful Protesters

At least 39 people have been killed by security forces in Sudan since the 25 October military coup, 15 of whom were reportedly shot dead on Wednesday, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 