World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

PNG To Host 4th Clean Pacific Roundtable In 2024

Sunday, 28 November 2021, 7:35 pm
Press Release: SPREP

25 November 2021, Apia - Papua New Guinea will host the 4th Clean Pacific Roundtable (CPRT) in 2024. The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 3rd CPRT on Thursday, held virtually.

Facilitated by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), the CPRT aims to facilitate networking and dialogue, improve donor coordination, mobilise technical and financial resources and to develop monitoring and reporting methods on the progress of the Cleaner Pacific 2025.

The Director General of SPREP, Mr Kosi Latu, congratulated PNG for the offer to host the regional face-to-face meeting. He emphasised the importance of the meeting being the regional mechanism, which empowers cooperation for a cleaner Pacific environment.

Papua New Guinea with a population of 8.5million people is the largest Pacific Island country and with that comes many challenges in managing waste.

But the nation has also made very good progress in addressing the challenges and the 2024 meeting will provide an opportunity to showcase some of the waste management initiatives they have.

One of them is the Total Waste Management (TWM) Roku Integrated Facility in Port Moresby, which aims to provide a solution for the wider Pacific through controlled handling, treatment and disposal as well as recycling and recovery of waste resource products.

The first two CPRTs in 2016 and 2018 were held in Suva Fiji.

The third meeting was supposed to have been held in New Caledonia last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed to 2021 and converted to a virtual event, which took place over seven days. Close to a 100 participants from the government sector, waste and environmental practitioners, development partners, private sector, community, NGOs, academic and research institutions attended the sessions on a daily basis.

The 3rd Clean Pacific Roundtable was a partnership between SPREP, the Government of New Caledonia as host and Acotred Pacific, the cluster of Pacific waste collection and treatment professionals. The meeting focused on:

• Creating a safe Pacific Circular Economy

• Waste industry-based enterprise with enhanced public-private partnerships

• Bridging people and waste: Enhancing consciousness in managing waste

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SPREP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Human Rights: China Journalist Jailed For COVID Reporting Seriously Ill, Must Be Released
UN human rights experts* today urged China to immediately release imprisoned citizen journalist and woman human rights defender Zhang Zhan on humanitarian grounds, saying her health is deteriorating rapidly and her life is in danger... More>>

CID: PNG Deadly Covid Crisis Getting Worse
People in Papua New Guinea are not getting enough Covid vaccines due to misinformation. This is causing immense stress and suffering throughout the country, says Quenelda Clegg Chair of CID’s Humanitarian Network...More>>


Sudan: Bachelet Condemns Killings Of Peaceful Protesters

At least 39 people have been killed by security forces in Sudan since the 25 October military coup, 15 of whom were reportedly shot dead on Wednesday, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 