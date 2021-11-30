World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Statement Regarding Travel Restrictions In Response To Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 7:26 am
Press Release: Airports Council International

ACI World calls upon governments to implement pragmatic and risk-based measures based on science

Montreal, 29 November 2021 – In response to flight and travel restrictions by certain countries to/from southern African countries due to the B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira gave the following comments:

“While public health remains the utmost priority, we call upon governments to coordinate to implement pragmatic and risk-based measures based on science.

“Furthermore, we continue to urge countries to work closely with aviation stakeholders—including airports and airlines—prior to and during the implementation of travel measures to facilitate a more efficient application.

“This situation is another reminder of the urgent need for countries to adopt interoperable digital health credentials for testing and vaccination that are mutually recognized across borders. This will allow countries to better manage their travel measures and adapt to the evolving health situation.

“The entire aviation ecosystem needs to work together with governments to ensure a safe resumption of travel—one that can be sustained to enable the rebuilding of livelihoods, countries and economies. Coordination and collaboration will be key to achieving this. Full travel bans and border closures are not an ongoing solution as variants emerge.”

