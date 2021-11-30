World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Congratulations, Barbados!

Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 4:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Republic

“Congratulations Barbados for successfully making the transition to a republic, with a Bajan citizen as head of state” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic, Kia Mana Motuhake a Aotearoa.

“New Zealand Republic has written to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and President Sandra Mason on the successful transition for Barbados to a republic within the Commonwealth. Over 2,000 of our supporters have signed the letters” added Mr Holden.

“The focus now moves to who will be next to become a republic, of the remaining 15 Commonwealth members with the British monarch as head of state. Jamaica’s Prime Minister has announced a constitutional review ahead of Jamaica’s 60th independence anniversary next year. Of course, our campaign for Aotearoa to make that change continues” concluded Mr Holden.

