Congratulations, Barbados!

“Congratulations Barbados for successfully making the transition to a republic, with a Bajan citizen as head of state” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic, Kia Mana Motuhake a Aotearoa.

“New Zealand Republic has written to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and President Sandra Mason on the successful transition for Barbados to a republic within the Commonwealth. Over 2,000 of our supporters have signed the letters” added Mr Holden.

“The focus now moves to who will be next to become a republic, of the remaining 15 Commonwealth members with the British monarch as head of state. Jamaica’s Prime Minister has announced a constitutional review ahead of Jamaica’s 60th independence anniversary next year. Of course, our campaign for Aotearoa to make that change continues” concluded Mr Holden.

