Statement By The Marshall Islands National Nuclear Commission On Day Of Remembrance For All Victims Of Chemical Warfare

30 November 2021

Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands

November 30th marks Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare– as established by the United Nations. Today is a day where we honor all who have been affected by Chemical Warfare. This commemoration provides an opportunity to pay tribute to the victims of chemical warfare, promoting peace and a world free of chemical warfare.

The nuclear tests that took place years ago still impact the Marshallese and others to this day. Many Marshallese people face illnesses that are either directly or indirectly related to the nuclear tests. In addition to illnesses caused by radiation exposure, relocation and displacement are significant contributors to overall individual health. Many Marshallese who lived through the nuclear tests has largely passed away, with the average life expectancy on the islands reaching only 63 for men and 67 for women. Their children and grandchildren, and future generations of the toxic legacy, have looked for new homes as the islands face old problems like radiation and emerging crises like climate change.

“It is our responsibility to raise awareness of human rights violations that have deeply affected us for decades. There is still much progress to be made in terms of justice, but we believe our stories will make a great impact,” Rhea Moss-Christian states. “The negative effects that impact our human rights, land, culture, and lives are a weight no other nation should have to face.”

The NNC will be hosting a Twitter Space Event to raise awareness of our Nuclear Legacy and provide an opportunity for our audience to learn more about our nuclear survivors. We hope through this event we can properly address the issues that many nuclear victims have gone through. Through this event, we will be raising awareness of human rights violations that have deeply affected us for decades.

During this day, the National Nuclear Commission will share the stories of those who were impacted by the nuclear tests. We acknowledge this International Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare by advocating, and honoring our nuclear victims who have fought for nuclear justice. We have a responsibility, particularly to the victims, to ensure accountability for the use of these heinous weapons.

© Scoop Media

