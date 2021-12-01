World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Statement By The Marshall Islands National Nuclear Commission On Day Of Remembrance For All Victims Of Chemical Warfare

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 7:27 am
Press Release: Marshall Islands National Nuclear Commission

30 November 2021

Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands

November 30th marks Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare– as established by the United Nations. Today is a day where we honor all who have been affected by Chemical Warfare. This commemoration provides an opportunity to pay tribute to the victims of chemical warfare, promoting peace and a world free of chemical warfare.

The nuclear tests that took place years ago still impact the Marshallese and others to this day. Many Marshallese people face illnesses that are either directly or indirectly related to the nuclear tests. In addition to illnesses caused by radiation exposure, relocation and displacement are significant contributors to overall individual health. Many Marshallese who lived through the nuclear tests has largely passed away, with the average life expectancy on the islands reaching only 63 for men and 67 for women. Their children and grandchildren, and future generations of the toxic legacy, have looked for new homes as the islands face old problems like radiation and emerging crises like climate change.

“It is our responsibility to raise awareness of human rights violations that have deeply affected us for decades. There is still much progress to be made in terms of justice, but we believe our stories will make a great impact,” Rhea Moss-Christian states. “The negative effects that impact our human rights, land, culture, and lives are a weight no other nation should have to face.”

The NNC will be hosting a Twitter Space Event to raise awareness of our Nuclear Legacy and provide an opportunity for our audience to learn more about our nuclear survivors. We hope through this event we can properly address the issues that many nuclear victims have gone through. Through this event, we will be raising awareness of human rights violations that have deeply affected us for decades.

During this day, the National Nuclear Commission will share the stories of those who were impacted by the nuclear tests. We acknowledge this International Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare by advocating, and honoring our nuclear victims who have fought for nuclear justice. We have a responsibility, particularly to the victims, to ensure accountability for the use of these heinous weapons.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Violations Of Palestinian Rights Puts Two-State Solution At Risk, Chief Warns
The situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, continues to pose a significant challenge to international peace and security, United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said on Monday... More>>



Oxfam: Afghanistan Faces Multiple Crises
ActionStation, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, Christian World Service, Oxfam Aotearoa and World Vision New Zealand say that while Afghanistan faces chronic poverty, persistent droughts, war, the Covid-19 pandemic and an economic crisis, winter is about to bring a whole new set of challenges...More>>

AFTINET: New COVID Strain Postpones WTO Meeting

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Meeting scheduled for November 30-December 3 has been postponed indefinitely because the new Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus in African countries with low vaccination rates prevents many African and other delegations from attending the meeting...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 