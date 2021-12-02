Shelling Out Punishment Across Mutraw [REPORTS FROM THE GROUND]

The Karen Peace Support Network (KPSN), the largest network of Karen civil society organizations in Burma/Myanmar, released its recent report on the intensified attacks by the Burma Army on indigenous Karen and civilians in Karen territory. The report and video documentary shares increasing shelling of Burma Army in response to Karen National Union guerilla’s offensives, reports of Burma Army looting and vandalizing of villagers’ property, cases of arbitrary arrest, torture, use of human shields, and the growing forced displacement in southwest Mutraw.

The International IPMSDL joins in calling the international community for immediate support and aid directly for affected families and communities. We call on for swift mobilization of resources to ensure people’s safety and security, food, medicine, shelter and other basic necessities that equally respond to the needs of women, children, elderly, persons with disability and other disadvantaged groups.

The IPMSDL has been working with KPSN and other indigenous and peoples organizations of Karen in their campaign for just peace, environmental protection, human rights and the right to self-determination. The International IPMSDL also stands in the call to end the military coup government in Myanmar/ Burma, pullout all Burma Army in all Karen and ethnic nationality’s territory, and uphold the peoples’ democracy.

WATCH THE VIDEO REPORT HERE.

Summary of November 2021 report from KPSN: Since June 2021, Burma Army troops have intensified shelling and persecution of civilians in Mutraw (Hpapun) District of northern Karen State, in retaliation for increased KNU guerrilla attacks, which are blocking the regime’s supply routes and eroding their pockets of control in this mountainous border area.

Most of the shelling has taken place in southern Mutraw, along the main access road from Kamamaung on the Salween River to Hpapun town, where the regime’s bases are centred. Shelling was heaviest in September, with dozens of shells fired nearly every day. Shells were fired indiscriminately into villages and fields, causing civilian injuries and damage to property, but failing to hit any military targets.

Unable to retaliate directly against their guerrilla assailants, regime troops have increasingly targeted villagers for collective punishment: looting and destroying property, arbitrarily arresting men and women, and using them as porters and human shields.

The regime’s shelling and terror tactics have caused new displacement in southern Mutraw, bringing IDP totals to over 82,000 in the district – almost the entire rural population. Most of the IDPs remain sheltering in the jungle, not daring return home in case of renewed airstrikes after the rains. Unable to plant their rice-fields this year, they are in urgent need of food aid.

The full report in Burmese and English can be accessed here.

